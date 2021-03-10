The Ibex 35 opts for caution after two consecutive sessions of rises. The selective is torn between red and green, although it seems that the increases are consolidating as the opening of Wall Street approaches. Telephone leads the table with a revaluation of more than 3%, offsetting the lower momentum of Inditex after its presentation of results.

The indicator thus plays its third consecutive upward session and also the final attack on 8,500 points that would imply a new annual maximum for the selective. To maintain it, the words that the president of the ECB will pronounce this Thursday, will be key, Christine Lagarde, on the ability of the monetary body to control the recent rise in bond yields.

The tension in debt markets has been in recent weeks one of the main concerns of investors, fearing a rapid upturn in inflation which has been reflected in a sudden rise in bond yields.

Thats why he CPI data in the US It has also been one of the great references of the day. Specifically, it registered a rise of 1.7%, in line with expectations and slightly above the previous 1.4%. The underlying data registered a monthly increase of 0.1% compared to the expected 0.2% and the previous 0.1%.

Protagonists



In the business section, the main protagonist is Inditex, with falls of around 1% but holding 28 euros per share, after announcing a 70% drop in its 2020 profit to € 1,106 million, the lowest profit since the 2009 crisis. However, shareholders have received good news from the dividend, which returns to its usual policy after the crisis with a distribution of 0.70 cents from 2020.

The market reacts with purchases on the price of Aena, which registers increases of more than 1%, after the airport manager announced the new roadmap that will mark its investments between 2022 and 2026. Specifically, it will allocate 2,250 million euros to regulated investments, with an increase in the rates of the 5% in the period.

With the euro at $ 1.1872, oil once again registered slight declines and the barrel of Brent moved away from the two-year highs set at the beginning of the week to $ 66.6. For its part, West Texas, the benchmark in the US, fell more than 1% to $ 63.21.