The Spanish Stock Exchange is trying to stretch the rally with which it aims to finally exceed 9,000 points after reaching new annual highs on Wednesday. In a new day marked by corporate results, investors could show some caution while waiting for the main reference of the week, the official US employment report for April that will be released on Friday.

An improvement in the labor market could serve the global stock markets to prop up highs and would be the perfect excuse for the Ibex to finally overcome that barrier that has resisted so much at the close in recent weeks. At the moment, the Spanish selective advances a slight 0.2% to 8,984 points. At the top of the table, the strong 2.8% rebound experienced by Merlin stands out.

Fluidra, which has multiplied its profit by 40 and raises its annual forecasts, also exceeds 2% progress in the first bars of negotiation. The falls are once again led by renewables, with Siemens Gamesa registering losses of more than 1%, while CaixaBank and Meliá also gave up on this line after presenting their quarterly accounts.

The big date for investors this Thursday will be the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England (BoE), a meeting after which the institution is expected to release its new macroeconomic picture, in which it will most likely review upwards their expectations for the UK for economic growth and inflation.

The outlook for an improvement in the macro is also driving up oil prices. The barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, is already close to $ 70, a two-month high, while the US benchmark, West Texas, stands at $ 65.9. In the currency market, the cross between the euro and the dollar remains flat at $ 1.20.

In the business section, all attentive to the reaction to the first results of CaixaBank In solitary. The financial giant recorded a profit of 514 million in the first quarter, without taking into account the extraordinary impact associated with the merger with Bankia. If they are taken into account, the figure would be 4,786 million euros, as negative goodwill is generated (badwill) of 4,300 million euros. Their titles fall more than 2% in the first trading crosses.

Ferrovial or ArcelorMittal are also accountable to the market in a day in which the results will be protagonists in Europe, with presentations of great values ​​such as Volkswagen, Air France, Societe Generale, Enel or Zalando. Beyond their quarterly accounts, investors will be especially attentive to the guidelines that the directors of these companies give for the coming months.

For their part, the titles of Iberdrola They are targeting gains of more than 1% after Morgan Stanley analysts have decided to raise their recommendation on the company from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’.