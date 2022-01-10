The Stock Exchanges face the second week of the year with important references that can mark the future of the market in the coming days. Among them, the inflation data in the US that will be known on Wednesday and that will be key to calculate the deadlines that the Federal Reserve manages for its first rise in interest rates, and that many analysts already estimate for March.

Against this background, the Ibex-35 dawns with slight increases of 0.2% to 8,772 points, driven by advances of more than 1% from Pharmamar, Solaria and Banco Sabadell.

The prospect of tightening monetary policies already caused a significant rise last week in the yield of the US 10-year bond (which moves inversely to price), exceeding 1.8%. And despite the fact that this Monday profitability drops to 1.76%, investors will continue to be very aware of this data that affects the behavior of the securities most linked to the evolution of rates, such as the banking sector.

Financial entities are also protagonists this week with the kick-off to the corporate results season on Wall Street, which on Friday will host the accounts of giants such as Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

“It will be very interesting to know what the managers of both companies have to say about the impact of the latest wave of covid-19 on their figures for the last quarter of 2021 and on their business expectations in the short / medium term”, Link Securities analysts say.

Within the sector, attentive to the evolution of Unicaja Banco, after Morgan Stanley analysts have improved their recommendation on the entity by raising its target price from 0.84 to 0.88 euros per share.

In the commodity market, oil prices maintain their upward path, with the Brent-type barrel, a benchmark in Europe, close to 82 dollars, while the American West Texas exceeds 79 dollars.