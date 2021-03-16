Investors choose to recapture purchases before the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which starts this Tuesday. After the new highs reached last night by Wall Street, the Ibex 35 opts for the rises with advances of 0.5% that place its graph at 8,681 points.

The cautious trend is repeated in other global markets, very awaiting news such as the suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccine in some countries such as Spain, where the focus is also on the political tension of recent days, with rumors that even point to a possible call for general elections before the end of the year.

Against this backdrop, investors’ attention in the short term turns to the other side of the Atlantic, waiting for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to launch a message similar to that of the European Central Bank (ECB) to calm the spirits in the debt markets.

Experts doubt the forcefulness that the official will use to stop the rise in bond yields, which move inversely to price. In fact, the interest of treasury (US 10-year bond) limits its decline today and continues to hover around 1.60%.

Bond yields in Europe are more contained, thanks to the new stimulus announced by the ECB. Thus, the interest of the German ten-year bond remains at -0.35%, while that of the Spanish bond leaves 0.30%.

Among the protagonists of the day, stands out BBVA, which on Monday unveiled its shareholder remuneration policy for 2021 and which it will propose at the meeting on April 20. Finally, the entity will pay a dividend of up to 35% of its profit in the first semester, with the amortization of 10% of its shares with a disbursement of up to 3,100 million euros.

Inditex It rises 1.8% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreus cut its recommendation from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’, but puts its price target at 29.75 euros per share. The value also benefits from the upward momentum left over by the improvement of forecasts for the Zalando chain’s results, after a first quarter in which its sales have also skyrocketed.

In the same way, tourist values ​​stand out with Amadeus and IAG rebounding more than 1%. Thus they extend the increases caused by the recovery in flight reservation forecasts that some companies are making known these days.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro is trading at 1.1929 units at its cross with the dollar. For its part, crude oil prices are down, with a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, at $ 68.25, while West Texas is around $ 64.75.