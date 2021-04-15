New session with few movements for the European stock markets, which expect to collect more references from the first business results on Wall Street to continue betting on the rises. After recovering 0.8% on Wednesday, the Ibex 35 advanced a slight 0.2% to 8,603 points.

It thus appears that investors will opt for a consolidation which has been installed in the markets for a long time, after a week of negotiation in which purchases and sales have been counteracted to accentuate the lateral trend of European trading floors.

Thus, all hopes of the increases are placed on the quarterly accounts season, which should show that the profits of the companies have turned the page. impact of the pandemic. Especially in its forecasts for the year as a whole. This was done yesterday by three large Wall Street banks, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, which beat all forecasts with their results.

Today will be the turn of other large listed companies such as Citigroup or Bank of America. At the moment, the highest increases in the Spanish stock market are for Meliá Hotels, what increases by 5% to 6.84 euros after an improvement in recommendation by Société Générale analysts, from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’, also raising the hotel chain’s target price from 7.4 euros to 8, 5 euros per share. Increases also of 1.5% for IAG.

In the business news section, it also stands out Cellnex, which fell 1%, on the last day of listing of the preferential subscription rights of the capital increase in progress.

Meanwhile, and with the euro at $ 1.1974, the oil prices recover some calm after the strong rebound of the previous day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipated an improvement in the forecasts of the demand for crude oil accompanying the process of global economic recovery.

A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, is trading flat at about $ 66.5, while West Texas (USA) stands at $ 63.

We must also talk about cryptocurrencies this Thursday, after the spectacular stock market premiere of Coinbase on the Nasdaq index through a listing process. The debut of the largest cryptocurrency broker, which said goodbye to its first day on the market with a 30% rebound (although it exceeded 70% at its opening), has reactivated the buying interest for the bitcoin, which rises another 2% to touch $ 62,900. All despite the fact that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has once again warned of the speculative nature of the cryptocurrency.