After saying goodbye to March with a rise of 4.3%, and the quarter with advances of more than 6%, the Ibex 35 faces a transition day before the holidays that this Friday and next Monday will keep the national park closed.

Even so, the expected lower trading volume may also cause a bit more volatility, with which investors will be very aware of the impact on recently rebuilt portfolios to face this new stage of the year.

At the moment, the selective rises a very slight 0.05% to the 8,583 points, after yesterday’s mixed closure in Wall street. The world’s main financial market had already discounted the mega-million dollar infrastructure plan announced by Joe Biden, estimated at about 2 trillion dollars.

The stimuli can give wings to the bags and act as a counterweight against the new restrictions imposed in some European countries against the pandemic. This is the case of France, which on Wednesday announced a new lockdown that may once again awaken suspicions about the pace of economic recovery. This type of fear is usually reflected in the debt markets, considered as safer by investors and, for the moment, the profitability of the Spanish 10-year bond remains stable at 0.33%.

ACS is one of the major business players, after the company announced late on Wednesday the departure of Marcelino Valverde as CEO of the company chaired by Florentino Pérez.

Renewable energy companies will also be in the spotlight after knowing Capital Energy’s decision to postpone its IPO, given the boom in premieres that are expected in the sector and that could be an obstacle to attracting financing in the market. Solaria leads the selective with increases of more than 1%.

For its part, Hard Felguera has achieved a one-month extension to receive the first phase of SEPI’s aid. At the bottom of the table are banks, with cuts of more than 1.5% for CaixaBank and Bankinter.

In the market of raw Materials, the barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, rises 0.7%, to 63.16 dollars, in a session in which the member countries of OPEC + will hold a meeting in which they are expected to maintain the cuts to crude oil production.