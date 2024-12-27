One less page remains on the stock market calendar. This short week, with only three trading sessions, ends with increases for the price of the main references of the Old Continentwhile the indices face the end of the month with increases above 1.5%. But, the Ibex 35, despite its advance of 0.56% to 11,531 points, maintains its December decline of 0.9%, and is the only stock market in Europe that is in negative territory for the month. And the end of the year is also at hand around the corner for the bags. Wall Street appears unbeatable in 2024, with the Nasdaq 100 close to an annual increase of 30% at the European close. On this side of the Atlantic, the stock markets are lagging behind this level of increases, the EuroStoxx 50 fails to reach the annual double digit, dragged down by the 2.5% drop recorded by the French selective.

And despite the 2% increase achieved by the European reference, in the year It remains with an increase of 8.4%, less than two sessions to open next 2025. Some of the companies with the largest capitalization of the EuroStoxx 50 that are listed on the French market, as is the case of LVMH, which is the largest firm in that entire selective, so the bleeding of the Cac 40 has not favored the price of the selective of the Old Continent.

Despite its 1.7% monthly rise, the Paris stock market fails to get into positive territory in 2024, although it softens the declines and uncertainty continues to surround the Paris Assembly ahead of 2025. Politics has infected throughout the year the price of French companies, which have not had the best of their years, as is the case of the luxury sector that has been knocked down by the fall in consumption in China, its main consumer.

The Italian FTSE Mib takes the lead in the month’s increases and manages to register a rise of 2%, pushing its rise for the year to 12.6%. The German Dax rose 1.8% in December, while it continues to hold the title of the most bullish index of the year, although far from the benchmarks set on the other side of the Atlantic. The Frankfurt stock market rises 19.3% in the yearthe closest to the trend in the United States, while the national reference index, the Ibex 35, remains at 14% annual increase.

If you make a photograph of the markets, the stock markets that draw the most attention are those of the United States, led by the technological index thisdoamerican. The Nasdaq 100 is the undisputed leader of Wall Street in 2024, since, as we mentioned previously, it is approaching a 30% increase in 2024, thanks to the 4% increase recorded in the last month, while the S&P 500 an increase of 25% is recorded, and it falls 1.5% in December in the middle of the American session.

For its part, the Dow Jones It lost 4.6% in December, which has taken its annual price to 14%. This contrasts with the rise in November, since during the rally for Trump’s electoral victory industrial index achieved an increase of 7.5%, which limited the gap with its larger capitalization counterparts by reaching 19% annual increase. After Donald Trump became the winner against Kamala Harris, euphoria took over the trading floors, a party that lasted throughout the month. This gave a new advantage to the US stock marketswhile Europe plunged into decline given the prospects of an increase in tariffs on their products by the Republican, who has already confirmed to Mexico, Canada and China.

From Bankinter they highlight that “this year has already ended with a positive balance in the stock market, although more in the US (+27%) than in Europe (+7%)due to the growth differential, both at a micro and macro level”, and they consider that the differentiating element has been the level of “exposure to the technology sector of each geographical area“, in which the New Continent leads. For the banking entity, “the start of next year could be weak with rates that we expect to fall less than is thought in the face of inflation that does not end up being sustained in the objective of 2%”, in addition, they consider that “the Trump effect also remains to be seen” in the markets.

The most bullish and bearish

With respect to the Ibex 35 firms, this month they are trading unevenly, although there are more declines than increases. The most bearish firm of December is Solaria, the electricity company falls 12% on a monthly basis. The other red lanterns of the month are Puig and Acciona Energía, which have dropped 11% so far this month, along with the 10% drop in the telecommunications firm Cellnex.

The increases include Iberia’s parent company, IAG, The group accumulated an increase of 16.1% in December. In this way, it is crowned as the most bullish firm of the year of the entire Spanish reference in 2024, with an increase of 103% that has taken the airline to levels not seen since February 2020, before the start of the pandemic. ACS and Grifols rose 9.2% and 6.6%, respectively.

The dilution of expectations of a Fed rate cut has increased purchases of American bonds, which have brought up to 4.6% performance. On the other hand, the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar remains at 1.0429 greenbacks, a drop of 5.6% from the 1.10 dollars at which the year began. These are levels that have not been seen since November 2022, and that have returned after Trump’s victory. Brent rises 1.4% this week, touching $74 per barrel of crude oil. On the other hand, gold fell slightly to $2,610, compared to the $2,652 with which it began the Christmas week.