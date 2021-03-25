Ups or downs. Everything can happen in a new bearish opening session with investors struggling between the optimism that some macro data have recently left such as the manufacturing PMIs or the consumer confidence data in Germany, which have risen much more than expected, and fear to the negative evolution of the pandemic.

The Spanish stock market, which yesterday managed to exceed 8,400 points after a day of strong ups and downs, this Thursday gave 0.4% to 8,407 points. However, we will have to wait for the opening of Wall Street to observe a more defined trend.

For now Solaria and ArcelorMittal they lead the lower part of the table with falls of around 2%, while banks also press down with losses of around one percentage point for the main listed securities in the sector.

For its part, Inditex It also lost 1.3% despite having a good recommendation from HSBC analysts, who have raised their target price from 29.5 euros to 32 euros per share, compared to 27.59 euros in which is currently listed. Even so, this Thursday all retailers are in the spotlight, in a boycott in China of certain brands such as H&M or Nike for the defense of these firms not to use cotton from certain regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the market is still very aware of the news about the AstraZeneca vaccine. The company has once again reduced the effectiveness of its vaccine from 79% to 76%, not to mention the controversy over its distribution in Europe, which has complicated, and a lot, that the vaccination process is expedited as planned.

The main fear of investors is that, in the face of this scenario, recovery forecasts will come to a standstill, especially affecting sectors linked to tourism, values ​​that are already heavily punished in recent months due to the new restrictions that countries are imposing to stop the new spike in coronavirus infections.

Despite everything, the titles of IAG they registered a slight rebound of 0.1% in the first trading bars. For its part, Aena It does decline by 1.6% after the rating agency Fitch has confirmed the operator’s rating at ‘A’, with a negative outlook. According to the analysts, that decision reflects doubts about the evolution of the company’s traffic. Specifically, Fitch estimates that pre-crisis levels will not recover until 2025, warning that they will review the rating if the pandemic extends longer than expected.

The Link Securities analysis department indicates that although doubts may persist in the short term, «in the medium / long term it will be the values ​​more linked to the economic cycle those that will benefit the most when the economies are definitively opened. In addition, in the coming months new vaccines will be approved and the existing ones will be adapted to the new variants of the virus, so we hope that the pandemic will be controlled before the end of the year.

In the market of raw Materials, and after a session marked by a strong rebound caused by fear of distribution with the freighter that ran aground on Wednesday in the Suez Canal, oil once again lost positions. The barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, falls 2% and moves at $ 63.19, while West Texas is around $ 59.87.