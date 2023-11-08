Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 1:03 p.m.



The Ibex-35 recovers the positive sign thanks to the push of large values ​​such as IAG, Inditex, BBVA and, above all, Telefónica, the main protagonist of the day with the presentation of its quarterly accounts and a new Strategic Plan that seems to have convinced the market.

The operator’s shares advanced more than 2% to 3.78 euros after announcing a profit of 502 million in the third quarter, 9.3% more. However, from January to September the profit stood at 1,262 million between January and September, 15% less.

However, investors seem to have liked the company’s future outlook. In its new roadmap, it foresees a cash generation of 5,000 million in 2026 and guarantees a minimum dividend of 0.3 euros per share.

With business results taking center stage in the market, macro references take a backseat. This Wednesday there was a drop of 0.3% in September retail sales in the euro zone, one tenth more than expected.

Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the price of oil remains downward, with a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, about to lose $81, while US West Texas is around $76.8. .