Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 1:03 p.m.
The Ibex-35 recovers the positive sign thanks to the push of large values such as IAG, Inditex, BBVA and, above all, Telefónica, the main protagonist of the day with the presentation of its quarterly accounts and a new Strategic Plan that seems to have convinced the market.
The operator’s shares advanced more than 2% to 3.78 euros after announcing a profit of 502 million in the third quarter, 9.3% more. However, from January to September the profit stood at 1,262 million between January and September, 15% less.
However, investors seem to have liked the company’s future outlook. In its new roadmap, it foresees a cash generation of 5,000 million in 2026 and guarantees a minimum dividend of 0.3 euros per share.
With business results taking center stage in the market, macro references take a backseat. This Wednesday there was a drop of 0.3% in September retail sales in the euro zone, one tenth more than expected.
Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the price of oil remains downward, with a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, about to lose $81, while US West Texas is around $76.8. .
