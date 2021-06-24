The Ibex will try to recover 9,000 points this Thursday after a day of heavy losses that did not accompany a calmer session on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq setting new all-time highs.

In a day with references such as unemployment and US GDP and the publication of the ECB’s economic report as protagonists, in addition to the German IFO business report, the selective recovered 0.6% to 9,010 points.

Siemens Gamesa, Mapfre, Amadeus and CaixaBank led the increases with increases of more than 1%. Indra will also be the protagonist with the holding of its shareholders’ meeting, after the controversy over the changes that SEPI has forced at the top of the company.

ACS also rises more than 1% after its subsidiary Cimic has won a new contract in Australia that will report revenues of 4,000 million in the coming years.

Watch out for bonuses



With inflation and the future of central bank monetary policies still in the minds of investors, debt markets remain calm and investors take the opportunity to take positions in companies that benefit from interest rate developments .

The rise in interest on the debt (with the fall in prices) benefits the banking business, but hurts companies such as utilities and renewables, which on Wednesday led the declines with falls of more than 4% for Solaria or 3.5% for Iberdrola.

We will have to wait and see how investors continue to react on the value, after knowing the imputation of its president, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, in the case of espionage of Commissioner Villarejo. At the moment, the company’s shares bounce 0.3%.

In the currency market, the euro remains stable at its cross with the dollar and this Thursday it changes to 1.1921 dollars. For its part, oil continues its upward path until it exceeds a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, at $ 75.30. For its part, West Texas exceeds $ 73.