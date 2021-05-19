World stocks correct after several consecutive sessions of rises, with Europe pending a key reference in the week as the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed). Within the Ibex 35 only four values ​​are saved from the corrective (Cellnex, Telefónica, Merlin and REE) and the selective is left 1.23% at the close to 9,070 points, from the doors of 9,200 where the day had started.

The values ​​linked to raw materials lead the lower part of the table, with ArcelorMittal and Repsol losing more than 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Red numbers to which the large banks are added with collapses of around 2.5% for Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank. Sabadell it also yields more than 1% at closing. The entity has also suffered an episode of uncontrolled falls at the beginning of the session that, according to Reuters, was due to an erroneous order by a broker.

Link Securities analysts insist that many investors have been cautious about the publication this afternoon in the US, with the European stock exchanges closed, of the minutes of the April meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

“Although that meeting was considered transitional at the time and, after it, its president, Jerome powell, reiterated the mantra that it was not yet time to start discussing the withdrawal of monetary stimuli, many investors will be aware of whether or not there were discrepancies in this regard within the Committee, “they warn.

At the moment, on Wednesday the rise in prices in the United Kingdom was already quoted, with the CPI almost doubling in April. And by mid-morning the final inflation figure will be known in the euro zone, with an estimated interannual rise of 1.6%. And in the bond market, interest on the debt is on the rise again, with the yield on the Spanish bond exceeding 0.61%.

Outside of the stock market correction, investors are especially closely following the currency market, with a strong dollar weakness which has caused the euro to climb to 1.2234 units at its junction with the greenback.

Against this backdrop, the price of oil (which generally moves inversely to the dollar) falls 1% to $ 68 for a barrel of Brent, while the American benchmark, West Texas, it yields below 64.5 dollars.

Meanwhile, turmoil is fueling the crypto market. The ‘bitcoin‘sinks again more than 13% below even the $ 35,000, lows since early February.

Similar drops for Ethereum, which loses $ 3,000 after several Chinese payment institutions have warned local banks that they will not conduct bitcoin-related business, including currency trading.