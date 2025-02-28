February already says goodbye, a month that has revalidated the leadership of the European Stock Exchange against the American so far this year. While the rates of the old continent close with a monthly balance in positive terrain, on the other side of the Atlantic the numbers Red in the middle of the session, But not only in recent weeks, but also at the annual level. Herein party From Europe, which ends with the main European indices, scoring corrections in the last sessions, after weeks climbing in its price, the undisputed leader in the month is the national selective, Ibex 35, which is noted by 7.9%, while its price is maintained at 13,347 points, its best February since 2015. This is the best start of the year that has had an index since 1998, and It already accumulates a 15% rise in the first measures of the year. In turn, it manages to close the month above the 13,000 points, levels that it took to recover 17 years, prior to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and the crisis that followed the bankruptcy of the US bank.

On a technical level, the analyst and strategist of ECOTRADERJoan Cabrero, explains that “the IBEX 35 has achieved this week to mark a new maximum of the year after exceeding last week that established in the 13,158 points”, therefore, since the index managed to close above the minimums of the previous week, the 13,156 points, considers that “I am not in favor of favoring a roof in the climb that was born in the area of ​​the 11,300 points.”

While, for the European reference, Eurostoxx 50, Cabrero estimates that with the promotions carried by the index and after having reached “the objective that had been handled in the 5,520 points for months – the maximums of the Bubuja.com From 2000—, it is complicated that the index continues to rise without before taking a break. Reach this environment of the 5,520 points so vertically, with hardly any pauses, I still see it as a clear invitation to partially collect benefits “.

The selective paneuropeo scores 3.34% in the monthly balance, but its annual quote already amounts to 11.6%, although it reaches the doors of 15% in the year. This February has been historic for European Variable Incomefinally quoted at the maximum levels of the entire history, around 5,500 points, which it reached during the bubble of the firms Puntocombut he had failed to play again in these last 25 years.

In Europe, the Italian FTSE amounts to 6% at the monthly level, the second most bullish index in the entire old continent. By increases, the German Dax, a selective who had stolen the attention of investors for the elections, which took place last Sunday. The high expectations of the market in the new government is that it arises as the opportunity to reactivate the off German economyand the result that has been in line with the surveys, despite the strengthening of the extreme German right, the victory of CDU led by Friedrich Merz was well received by the parcars.

Even so, American tariffs on European imports have passed a certain invoice to the price of the German index, which finally records 3.8%, given the importance of their car exports, one of its most important businesses. On the other hand, CAC 40 advances 2%, while FTSE 100 closes with a 1.6% progress monthly.

Wall Street, in negative

And it is that there have been no obstacles in the month, which could have negatively affected the price in Europe. The indecipherable president of the United States, Donald Trump, has brought to a new level his highest tariff policy for his commercial allies, which seems especially directed for the European Union, which leaves the door open at the beginning of a commercial war between both powers. The EU has promised not to stay with a crossed arms and react to these “unjustified” commercial measures.

In geopolitical matters, also the republican conversations with Volodimir Zelenski and later with Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine War are also reasons for concern, at first they became positively seen by investors due to the possibility that the conflict at the doors of Europe will end soon. Although after the business tycoon declared that the Ukrainian President is a “dictator” For not calling elections during the course of the conflict and allowed us to solve the problem directly with Putin, the corrections arrived in Europe, but did not have a considerable magnitude of the importance of the event.

And, in Wall Street, the falls are the monthly tonic at the close of the European market, partly affected by Trump’s policies. The Nasdaq 100 yielded almost 4% in February, and 2% per year, since it is still unable to recover from the appearance of Deepseek, the Chinese AI that has made the technological firms tremble, so, together with the results of NVIDIA, the index has failed to overcome its positive terrain price, despite the fact that at the level of benefits the expectations of the analysts have far exceeded. But their margins have contracted, while their expenses shot considerably. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial approached 2.5% fall in the mid -session.

Given this, Cabrero points out that “during the last two weeks I have recommended reaping in the European Stock Exchange, the result of the last and vertical promotions, following the plan of trading and the road map that marked harvesting at the levels of bubble.com of the year 2000. Now is a turn to do it on the other side of the Atlantic. This week we have seen how short -term key supports have been lost in the main US indices, which suggests a return to the minimums of the year and the basis of the lateral process that has limited consolidation during the last weeks, “says the analyst.

Ibex climbs

The month closes in the Ibex with Grifols at the head. The Catalan pharmacist has managed to record 26% ascent against the latest positive news, in its results and perspectives for the current year, after a complicated 2024 with the attacks of the bassist Gotham. Even so, the bank continues to lead indisputably, with four banks within the five most bullish firms. These are Banco Santander, which rises 24%, while Unicaja touches 22% and Sabadell and BBVA approached 16% monthly ascent.

On the negative side of Ibex, there are only five companies giving. The worst behavior in the month is Rovi, with a 19%decrease, followed by Fluidra and Merlin Properties, which yield 13%and 9%, respectively.

With respect to Brent, the barrel of this crude closes at $ 73.19, a 5% drop from $ 76.76 with which the month began. While gold ends at $ 2,850, having touched the $ 2,951 at the beginning of the week, its new historical maximums. For its part, the Eurodollar change closes at 1,0405, 0.4% above $ 1.036 in which East Mees began, in addition, although it reached 1.05 Green tickets.