A day of maximum tension in the Spanish stock market, which declines from the rises in other European parks with the strong collapse suffered by tourist values ​​and, above all, by BBVA, pressured by the drastic fall of the Turkish lira in the foreign exchange market.

Far from recovering last week’s losses, the first in the red after four consecutive increases, the Ibex 35 another 1.76% is left this Monday to 8,343 points, already far from highs of the year. The greater weight of the tourism sector has been key to this worse performance compared to the rest of the stock exchanges of the Old Continent. And it is that investors are again afraid of new restrictions on travel that will harm this type of securities.

The greatest exponent of that fear has been this Monday IAG, whose price has plummeted 5.5% to 2.28 euros per share. The falls have also been around 3% for Meliá or Aena, while they have been lighter for Amadeus, of 1.71% at the close.

The red numbers have become more powerful after Germany warns that travel abroad They will no longer only depend on the evolution of the pandemic in the destination countries, but also within their own borders. Panic to new restrictions that the advisers of the British Government have been commissioned to increase by ensuring that international travel this summer is “extremely” unlikely.

So bad day for tourist values ​​in Europe, but especially in Spain due to the weight of the sector in the national economy. Despite everything, it has been BBVA the value that has led the falls in the Ibex 35, with a drop of 7.72% that leaves its graph at 4.31 euros per share.

The futures had already been anticipating the collapse of their price, after the president of Turkey, Tayyup Erdogan, dismissed this weekend to central bank governor, Naci Agbal, four months after his appointment. The move came after the monetary body raised interest rates in its last monetary policy meeting, at a time when central banks around the world are betting on maintaining expansionary measures to support economies.

The lira has sunk more than 15% in its cross with the dollar in the worst moments of the session, something that if extended over time, can negatively affect the income statement of foreign companies operating in the region . And this is the case with BBVA, with extensive exposure through the 49.8% it owns in Guarantee. However, the entity has always defended that its business in Turkey is protected against variations in interest rates.

Attentive to the debt



Investors also remain attentive to the evolution of the debt markets, where a certain calm returns with the yield of the American 10-year bond below 1.68%, from the 1.75% that it reached last week.

«Although we hope that the long-term bond yield rise a little more in the coming months, in most cases it has already reached its pre-pandemic levels, so from now on, the rate of increase in yields should be much more moderate “, indicate Link analysts Securities.

Banks, which have benefited from the rise in profitability in recent times, have also been placed at the bottom of the table, with falls of 3.75% for Banco Sabadell or more than 2% for CaixaBank.

Bankia also cedes 1% on the day before your General meeting of shareholders of the entity to approve the accounts for 2020. A meeting that will undoubtedly be held in a rarefied environment as it will be the last one before the merger with CaixaBank. In fact, it is planned that this very Friday, March 26 the operation is legally registered.

Only nine stocks have managed to escape the red numbers this Monday, led again by renewables. Solaria It was once again the best value on the Ibex with increases of more than 3.5% at the close, followed by Siemens Gamesa, which rose 28.5%.

In the commodities market, the price of crude oil also fell 0.5%, leaving a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, at $ 64.21, while West Texas was around $ 25.7.