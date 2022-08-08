The European stock markets are taking advantage of the truce that the main macro data and business results are providing in these first days of August, while waiting for the main reference of the week, the US CPI, which will be released on Wednesday.

According to experts’ forecasts, inflation will relax somewhat with respect to the 40-year highs in which the indicator finds itself, standing above 9%, showing that prices have already peaked in the world’s leading power. Investors’ attention will also shift to the underlying figure, which will likely continue to rise to 6.1%.

Waiting for the estimates to be confirmed, European investors started the week with joy, also supported by the upward opening of Wall Street after the good employment data known last week. In Spain, the Ibex-35 recovers 1.3% to 8,272 points, levels not seen since the end of June.

The big values ​​​​pull the selective, which chains five sessions of increases, with strong advances of more than 4.4% for Inditex, which return the price of the textile giant above 25 euros per share. Naturgy recovers 2.6%, while other large stocks such as Santander also contributed to the increases with increases of more than 2%.

On the contrary, Ferrovial stood out at the bottom of the table with falls of 1.43%, followed by 0.89% falls registered by Grifols.

However, experts recall that the volumes of activity will continue to be low in the coming days, given that many investors are already on vacation. And that is an incentive for volatility to rise, as is usual at this time. Especially in an environment in which geopolitical tension can continue to scare, as has been shown after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

In the commodity market, the price of oil recovers some of the ground lost last week, although it is still below 100 dollars. Specifically, the Brent-type barrel, a reference in Europe, is around 96 dollars, while the American West Texas recovers 90 dollars.