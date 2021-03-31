Quarter closing and portfolio change. Despite the fact that the beginning of 2021 has been much more moved for global stock markets than investors expected at first, the selective Spanish faces the last session of March with a cumulative rise of 6.5% so far in year, after scoring 4.5% this month.

In the absence of a session for the close of the first quarter, the Ibex advances 6.5% in 2021 after scoring 4.5% so far in March. With the stock market holidays of the next 2 and 5 April, the selective Spanish 8,588 points this Wednesday.

Unremarkable movements with a 0.9% rebound for Telephone at the top of the table, while the falls include Real Estate Colonial and Viscofan, with losses of 0.8% but with low trading volumes that show that many investors have already decided to close positions and start the Easter holidays.

Everything can change if Wall Street opens higher, although for that it will have to count in favor of the data from the ADP employment report and the details of the Joe Biden’s government infrastructure plan, scheduled for today.

Back to the national park, Unicaja and Liberbank They are once again protagonists with the holding of their respective shareholders’ meetings to approve their merger, which will give rise to the fifth largest Spanish bank.

Banks have been the main protagonists of this start of the stock market year, recovering the confidence of investors with a strong rebound after the heavy losses accumulated in the whole of 2020.

The beginning of the recovery that these values ​​began to experience after the advances in vaccines last year, has now extended, also encouraged by the rebound in the yields of long-term bonds, especially those in the United States, which are on the way to closing the quarter above 1.73%. However, the ‘Archegos case’ could now curb this momentum, after the fall of the hedge fund that it was forced this week to liquidate strong positions in its portfolio of investees, as it did not have more guarantees to cover the risk of falls.

In the commodity market, oil prices They also regain some stability and both Brent and West Texas, the benchmarks in Europe and the US, advance around 0.5% to settle at $ 64.4 and $ 60.78, respectively. The ten-year Spanish bond stands at 0.34% with the risk premium stable at 63 basis points.

In the stock markets of the region, the Stock market premiere of the food delivery company Deliveroo in London, which set the final price of its debut at 3.90 pounds per share, which will raise 1,500 million pounds (1,754 million euros) from the initial sale of 384.6 million among investors who have decided to go to the operation . It is the largest IPO on the British stock market since the one starring Glencore in 2011.