The variable income is immersed in an entire party that it seems that it does not want to go out for the moment. In Europe, there are several indexes that are in historical and many others who do not want to miss the Alcista trail to advance, as is the case of Ibex 35 that this Monday reached, for the first time in 17 years, the 13,000 points. On the other side of the puddle, although the climbs are more moderate, historical roofs will also continue to rise.

Wall Street resumes his activity again, after the festive this Monday for the celebration of Presidents Day, and does so with the futures of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advancing until The conquest of new historical maximums in both cases. It should be remembered that, in the few two months that accumulates 2025, the US market has lagged behind Europe, which even advances triple.

In the old continent, the first negotiations suggest that this will be A day of few changes and may even register light setbacks. In the case of Eurostoxx’s futures they go back very warm, after continuing to extend historical maximums. At the moment, only the Dax within Europe would record up on Tuesday.

Among the bags that have already inaugurated the day, the Hong Kong index is approaching 2023 after the last meeting of the country’s government in which Xi Jinping increased expectations of greater support to the private sector.

The IBEX 35 also does not want to miss this upward party that the Parques of the Old Continent live and this Monday the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange first reached the 13,000 points since 2008. But, with an index at 17 years, the question that flies over is whether it is ideal to buy Spanish bag.

At the technical level, Joan Cabrero, an advisor to EcoTrader, points out that there is not necessary to get too excited about the reach of that level because “The overcompra suggests that we could see at any time a pause in the climbs“. In this context, he explains that” if we look at the past we can see that before forming that consolidation and digest the previous climb the Ibex 35 managed to beat those psychological resistances, reaching 10,310, the 11,150 and more recently the 12,150 points. ”

Thus, to increase positions in the Spanish Stock Exchange again, the expert recommends waiting for A turning to levels at 12.350/12,400 pointsthat is, we would have to wait for a 5%drop.

In the case of Eurostoxx 50, Cabrero is in favor of gathering partial benefits “to obtain ammunition that we will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased, for which it is necessary to assist a digestion of the last and strong up in -depth correction or through a consolidative process where time is consumed, “explains the expert. In this regard, he adds that “Aeré Partisan to Harvest as soon as you see a daily closure of Eurostoxx 50 that loses the minimums of the previous day and also I would collect benefits, this time without expecting anything, if it reaches the area of ​​5,700-5,750 points. Let’s continue enjoying as long as there are no signs of weakness. ”

Gold, on the way to $ 3,000

Gold is being one of the protagonists again, along with the bags, indisputable to this beginning of 2025. So far this year, The golden raw material is recorded advances of almost 11% And on the day on Tuesday I could beat a new historical maximum.

These last increases are driven by the good perspectives that Goldman Sachs sees for metal. The investment bank believes that gold could close 2025 in the $ 3,100 per ounce “Thanks to the purchases of the central banks and the money entries in funds quoted in the stock market brought brought, which highlights the enthusiasm of Wall Street for the metal,” they collect from Bloomberg.

As explained by Goldman, the demand of the US Central Bank could average 50 tons per month, more than expected previously and added that “If uncertainty about economic policy persistsincluding tariffs, gold could reach 3,300 dollars an ounce due to a greater speculative positioning. “This last figure leaves the gold still a gain potential of 13%.