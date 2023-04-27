Doubts remain on the European stock markets, but the Ibex-35 advanced 0.22% above 9,300 points in a session marked once again by business results and the publication of the US GDP, which once again shows the cooling of the first world power.

Specifically, the US GDP grew by 1.1% in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year and compared to the expected 2%. If it is compared with the three previous months, it would hardly have grown three tenths.

And these figures give encouragement to those who think that the end of the cycle in interest rate rises has arrived, at least on the other side of the Atlantic.

business results



Apart from the macro, business results are being the real protagonists these days. In Spain, this Thursday it was the turn of BBVA and Sabadell, which traded with increases of 3.11% and 1.8% in their quarterly accounts.

The sector is thus recovering from its weak performance in recent days, with CaixaBank rising 2.7% and Santander 1.5%.

Within the national parquet, Acerinox was nevertheless the most bullish value, with an advance of 3.96%. On the side of falls, Repsol (-4.04%), Logista (-0.80%), Sacyr (-0.79%), ACS (-0.67%), Cellnex (-0 .42%) and Rovi (-0.35%).

The avalanche of accounts is leaving a bittersweet feeling among investors, with a tone of relative calm among businessmen regarding the future performance of their businesses, but which the market continues to not welcome. “In many cases, the market reaction to the numbers released by the companies is differing substantially, which shows that investors are choosing to ignore the different fundamentals of the companies, putting all in the same bag,” they indicate.

This has also been contributed to in recent days by the renewed fear about the state of US mid-market banks, with First Republica Bank once again in focus due to the strong deposit losses it has recently experienced.

Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the price of oil rises slightly to 77.9 dollars, while the US West Texas is around 74.64 dollars.