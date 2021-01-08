In a first week of the year marked by altercations in the US Capitol, the selective Spanish manages to end with gains of 4.13%. This Friday the Ibex advanced 0.26% and conquered the level of 8,400 points.

And all despite the fact that the situation in the United States is unstable. Still President Donald Trump has finally acknowledged his defeat in the elections and has condemned his followers who “desecrated the seat of democracy”, in relation to the altercations in the Capitol. But this Friday it was also announced that the US economy destroyed 140,000 jobs in December as a result of the measures implemented to stop the spread of the second wave of infections.

In Spain, the Treasury has reduced its initial forecast of a net issuance of public debt of 110,000 million included in the Budgets by 10 billion, 9% less than in 2020, due to the better evolution of income last year.

At the end of this Friday, the largest increases were led by Naturgy (2.61%), Ferrovial (1.88%), Inditex (1.87%), Meliá (1.81%), Iberdrola (1.79%) , Indra (1.73%) and Cellnex (1.45%). On the side of the falls, Solaria (-13.51%), Siemens Gamesa (-3.3%), Banco Sabadell (-2.97%), ArcelorMittal (-2.26%), Repsol (-1, 76%) and BBVA (-1.75%).

The rest of the European stock exchanges concluded this Friday’s session in positive, with advances of 0.24% for London, 0.65% for Paris, 0.58% for Frankfurt and 0.21% for Milan.

Regarding raw materials, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was priced at $ 51.7, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 55.47 .

Regarding currencies, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.2259 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 59 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.038% .

The analysts highlight the good first week of the year that the Ibex has had despite the movements of the European and American indices due to what happened last Wednesday in Washington. The scale of Joe Biden’s stimulus plan remains to be known, as well as in the scenario of outbreaks in the numbers of those infected by covid-19 at a global level, something that may shake the bags next week.