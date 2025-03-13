The consolidative tone of the last hours in the reference indices in Europe and the US after the frantic sales of the last two weeks – which came promoted by a higher unemployment rate and the cuts in the federal workforce – only envive the possibilities of seeing a deceleration of growth in the US. And more if one takes into account that the belligerent tariff war and the global geopolitical realignment of the president of the country, Donald Trump, on Ukraine have joined the concerns of investors, who still do not return to Europe’s bags to the levels at which he moved before losing supports this week.

In fact, the IBEX 35 has not only recovered the supported supports on Tuesday, but also “has approached its first support of 38.20% of Fibonacci (see graphic),” says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ECOTRADER.

“In spite of everything,” says the expert, “as the patio is and being Wall Street so close to the supports that I recommended watching, I would no longer surprise that in this final stretch of the week Ibex 35 could bounce and end by closing the week over 13,000 pointswhich are the minimum of last week, which would mean signing its tenth second week of upward registration. “

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

Has Wall Street already to its maximum level of fall?

The strong decreases recorded in the latest sessions on Wall Street have caused some of the most important indices in the region not only to drilled the “Trump hole” (the levels prior to the election of the US magnate as president of the country) but have sent selective such as the S&P 500 to quote attached to the support zone they found in the 5,520 points of the S&P 500 (analogues to the 18.700/19,000 points in the Nasdaq 100).

“The S&P 500 has already fallen from its last maximum by 10%, after reaching 5,528 points,” says Cabrero in this regard and points out that “so close to these levels I am more supportive of thinking of buying than in selling.”

Of course, if the falls go further and the Nasdaq 100 loses that range of the 18.700/19,000 pointsthe technical panorama would become more complex and potentially bassist. “In this sense, I want to see the weekly closure since the Dow Jones Industrial is threatening to confirm a powerful double -ceiling -shaped pattern, something that would take body if it fails to recover at the end of the week the 41,650 points,” recalls Cabrero.

The risk would be to attend a scenario in which at least the American indexes would go to support the minimum of August last year, such as the 17,400 of Nasdaq 100, which is the support that in no case should be lost if we want to continue trusting in a bullish market. Those are now the levels to be monitored in the known as ‘Director Market’ -which with their movements is able to stir the rest of the selective of other regions.