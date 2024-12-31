The last day of 2024 is already underway and brings with it tepid movements in Western stock markets that do not reach half a percentage point. The cautious tone prevails in the main stock markets in Europe and reflects, in part, the concerns of investors and analysts about the market ahead of the new year we are facing.

The Ibex 35 achieved an advance of less than 0.1% in its first moments of trading after recovering from a slightly lower opening and holding above 11,500 points due to the lower flow of corporate news given the dates. Merlin and Indra led the advances in the early stages of the day in the Spanish selective while Grifols was positioned as one of the most penalized stocks, as in the year as a whole.

“Investors are in wait and see“, says Noel Dixon, senior macroeconomic strategist at State Street in statements to Bloomberg. “We do not know what the effects of tariff retaliation will be or how the Fed will ultimately react to these tariffs,” the expert highlights.

And the protectionist policies of the recently elected President Donald Trump, the prospects of the Federal Reserve and the central banks and their decisions regarding monetary policy and the health of China’s economy worry markets that despite everything continue to be optimistic. In fact, the potential that the main references on both sides of the Pond offer for the next year through the expectation of profitability generated by the inverse of the multiplier of The benefits paid exceed 7% in all European places and are between 4% and 5% for American ones.

The day, in addition to having a smaller trading volume, will end earlier, at 2:00 p.m.

