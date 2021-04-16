After yielding a slight 0.2% on Thursday, the Ibex-35 opened the session this Friday with a rise of 0.1%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,578 integers at 9:01 am, in a A day that is still marked by the business results corresponding to the first quarter, by the evolution of coronavirus infections in a context of uncertainty and doubts about vaccines and by the publication of macro data.

Specifically, investors have learned that China’s gross domestic product (GDP) registered an expansion of 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, when it had suffered a contraction of 6.8 % as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which represents the highest year-on-year growth rate since there are records, according to data from the National Statistical Office (ONE) of the Asian giant.

Likewise, the ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) will evaluate this Friday the progress for the implementation of the recovery fund of 800,000 million euros fifteen days after the end of the deadline to send the reform and investment plans , something that has not yet done any government, and with the fear that the first aid will be delayed due to the problems of Germany and Poland to ratify the plan.

In the early stages of this Friday’s session, the biggest promotions were recorded (0.79%), Acerinox (0.73%), BBVA (0.51%) and Santander (0.49%), while On the other hand were Colonial (-0.67%), Iberdrola (-0.63%), Solaria (-0.5%), Acciona (-0.43%) and Red Eléctrica (-0.38% ).

The rest of the European stock exchanges opened with gains of 0.1% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.2% for London, while Paris began the session flat.

In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 63 at 9:01 am, after rising 0.43%, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, stood at a price of 67 dollars, with an advance also of 0.43%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1970 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 66 basis points in the early stages of the session, with the interest required on the ten bond years at 0.390%.