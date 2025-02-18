The 13,000 points are already a reality for the IBEX 35. Although it was only a matter of time that happened, the 13,000 points have not been done much to beg and have been reached in the first third of the stock market in Europe, putting the gold brooch At the beginning of the spectacular year for the European and Spanish Variable Income. Thus, the national index already adds a revaluation of 12.3% this course and reaches a score that had not been seen since June 2008, just before the great financial crisis.

17 years have passed since that moment in which the Ibex last yielded to the thirteen thousands. At this time, numerous historical events for markets have been concentrated, starting with a global financial crisis that has had consequences throughout the 2010, the euro crisis and peripheral premiums, pandemic and, ultimately, the rebound of inflation, in addition to two major war conflicts.

However, although they may seem the same, the 13,000 points of that time and those of now are not the same. Nor for the investor, who finds different multiples, different forecasts and, above all, some components that are not the same as 2008, either in size. And, proof of this is that the average capitalization of the IBEX 35 companies Now approaches 21,000 million, 18% more of the average size of 17 years ago, which was 17,640 million euros, according to the data collected by Bloomberg.

Together, the 35 most important quoted companies in the Spanish market now gather a capitalization close to 593,000 million euros, almost 7,000 million more than 17 years ago. If we count the capital that is not in the market, the More than 800,000 million currently contrast by 44% with the 563,000 of that time, especially for the Inditex effect.

Some names that appeared in the panels of that time and now they do not are Banco Popular (phagocytized by Santander), Unión Fenosa (now Naturgy), Abertis (integrated in ACS), Gamesa (in Siemens), Banesto (absorbed by Santander), Mediaset (now MFE), reunited techniques and FCC (in the continuous market), BME (Six) and Abengoa (in creditors competition).

But not only differs in this. Paradoxically, despite the fact that the index size is now considerably larger, the benefits are not. In 2008 for each Ibex action, the benefit was 1,264 euros. Now, 1,086 euros, 14% less having many more actions in circulation after dividends into scrip and capital extensions, in addition to paying much higher valuation multiples.

Precisely this fact makes the per (times that the benefit is collected in the price of the action) that the index required to pay then to be the environment of 7 times and that now the multiples of assessment of benefits are found 60% above. If we attend to the accounting value, it was also a cheaper Ibex 35 in 2008. However, if we include the debt through the EV/EBITDA, the selective now quotes with a discount of 25% with respect to 2008, reflecting a much business environment more leverage than the current one.

Finally, looking at the fundamentals of both moments, there are also differences in the Profitability by dividendmore than 2 points less now, and in the leveragemuch higher in the expansive cycle that ended in 2008.

A psychological barrier

From the technical point of view, after the double -digit climb that accumulates the Ibex from the beginning of the year, and after reaching 13,000 points, “where there is a psychological resistance, it is normal for the buying pressure to feel some vertigo” , explains Joan Cabrero, an advisor to EcoTrader. “In addition to being a psychological resistance, in that environment there is the objective that arises from projecting the amplitude of the last side developed by Ibex 35 between 11,300 and 12,000/12,150 points,” he adds.

“In the short term, the overcompra suggests that we could see at any time a pause in the climbs, although before I am not surprised that I have broken that resistance of the 13,000 points, in the same way that previously made with the 10,000, the 11,000 and the 12,000 points, “continues Cabrero. “If we look at the past, we can observe that before forming that consolidation and digest the previous climb the IBEX 35 managed Overcome that level of 13,000 points and, now it is better to wait for a Throw Back or turned back towards the old growing resistance, now support, around 12.350/12,400 points, “concludes the expert.

Are maximum of 2008 … not counting distributed dividends

The IBEX 35, like many other indices, is calculated by discounting the dividends paid from the price of its titles and its general contribution, something that lills to the Spanish Stock Exchange in the comparisons as it is a market that stands out in front of its neighbors precisely for its profitability By dividend. Only the Italian bag is more generous that the Spanish, according to the estimates of the consensus of Bloomberg For this year. In any case, the 13,000 points of the Ibex are the highest level since June 2008. However, If we count the dividends Through its version Total returnas for example does the German stock market with the Dax, which includes them by defaultthe Ibex has long been listed on historical maximums. Specifically, he has revalued them on different occasions during the last three years. With everything and, despite being in these real historical maximums, analysts who follow the Spanish index still see him a potential of more than 6% up to 13,861 points of its target price.