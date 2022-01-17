The Spanish stock market is preparing for a new week marked by the latest round of results corresponding to last year. After rising 0.6% in the accumulated figure for last week, the Ibex-35 advances another slight 0.5% to 8,849 points on a Monday marked by lower trading volume, with Wall Street closed for a holiday with the matin luther king day celebration.

In the absence of references beyond the quarterly accounts that begin this week to pick up pace on the New York floor, investors are looking to Asia, where China has posted a slowdown in the pace of economic recovery in the last quarter of the year. Specifically, the country grew by 4% year-on-year. A figure that shows a certain economic slowdown -due in part to the crisis in the real estate sector- but that has exceeded the initial forecast of 3.3% that the consensus managed.

After the data, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has also surprised by lowering two of its most decisive official interest rates.

The market is also closely following the evolution of bonds, with a new rise in yields (which move inversely to the price) that could once again favor securities benefiting from an environment of rising rates, such as banks.

This Monday, and while waiting for Bankinter’s accounts, which will be the first to render to the market this week, the leading role is for Banco Sabadell, after HSBC analysts have raised their recommendation on the entity from ‘hold’ to ‘ purchase’. Its titles rise more than 2% in the first bars of negotiation.

Regarding the earnings season, Link Securities analysts insist that more important than the accounts themselves, the important thing is what their managers say about the future of their businesses for 2022 «and the greater or lesser optimism they show on the macro scenario that their companies are facing.

In the raw materials market, and with the euro recovering ground against the dollar (1.1413 dollars), the price of oil is on the rise again, with a barrel of Brent crude, a benchmark in Europe, above 86 .3 dollars, while the American West Texas is already attacking 84.5 dollars.