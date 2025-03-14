Finally, Wall Street has achieved spread To the bags of the old continent with their bassist bars, and close this week in negative, although they maintain the very distant annual increases from the falls of the main American selective, which in some cases reach 8%. This week, the selective Americans corrected around 3% their quotation in the middle of the session, given the risk of a recession to reach the economy on the other side of the Atlantic, a possibility that Donald Trump let in his first interview since he arrived at the White House to Fox News and that has made the markets tremble once again. The selective ones were seen infected For the negative prospects in the US and that Trump has taken the commercial war with the European Union to a new level, by threatening with 200% tariffs to wine, champagne and European alcoholic beverages if they do not repeal the whiskey tax Yankeeone like this, finally the falls have not exceeded 1.3%, except the IBEX 35, which yields 1.9% to 13,005 points dragged by Inditex and IAG. This is the worst week of the index in the year, and the worst weekly closure since December last year.

The most important firm of the Spanish Stock Exchange has collapsed 12% this week by not convincing the market with its accounts, while closing around 44.56 euros, levels not seen since September 2024. And it is that despite having presented an impressive exercise, in which it won 5,880 million euros, 7.5% more, the growth in benefits no longer surprises investors, even less with the increase in challenges Tariff This has also led to a fortnight of analysts starting to cut their assessments of the Zara matrix, falling its target price by 4%, to 51.58 euros, below its historical maximums.

Not only the Galician company dragged the Spanish index, the IAG airline retreated 11.5% in the last five days, which has been accumulating red number since last week. The accounts of the Hispanic-British firm have been positive, but its perspectives seem to cloud before the benefits cuts of its American subsidiary, Delta Air Lines, due to the weakness of consumption in this region. Meanwhile, Grifols corrected 9%, along with 6% that touched Amadeus and Solaria. In positive field they head Indra, with their 4.3% revaluation, and Mapfre and Telefónica, with a 4% weekly revaluation.

At a technical level, the strategist of ECOTRADERJoan Cabrero, says that the closure of the Ibex, below or above 13,000 euros is indifferent, “as they say, to the tail, everything is bull,” especially before ” Wall Street approaching the theoretical support zone that suggested to wait before starting to shoot their ammunition. “FIn addition, it was his tenth second week closing above the minimums of the previous one. Therefore, he advises that “If you want to increase exposure to Spanish stock market, the ideal is to wait for the IBEX 35 to digest this rise of the last eleven weeks and relieve the overcompra “.

To do this, he recommends waiting to lose “the first supports that appear at 12,630 points (Wednesday reached 12,706) and the next in the 12,380 points”, “then we should consider that in the worst case we could see falls to the 12,000/12,135 pointswhich would mean a correction of two thirds of the entire last upward movement that was born in the 11,300 points“, the analyst is score.

Europe and Wall Street

With respect to the rest of the continent, the falls have finally been less marked thanks to the rebound of the last session, which has exceeded 1%. The Italian MIBSE MIB achieves thanks to its 1.5% rise to close in tables, and for its part, the German Dax stays very close to closing practically flat, with a 0.2% decrease. On the other hand, CAC 40 goes back 1%, while the European reference, Eurostoxx 50, sees a decrease of 1.2% to 5,405 points.

Cabrero explains that this setback “It reinforces the need to continue applying an accordion strategy: which consists in reducing exposure progressively to avoid an additional foreseeable fall that could erase a good part of the profits of this start of the year, especially if at the close of this week the Eurostoxx 50 fails to recover the lost support of the 5,370 points“, levels that you have managed to overcome.

And, “with the transfer of the 5,370 points the Eurostoxx 50 enters a more corrective dynamic, which raises falls at 5,180 and 5,200 points, but the risk is that it can return much of what won at this beginning of the year, going to seek support to the old resistance zone, now support, of the 5,000 and 5,120 points. There would be a real Christmas gift“The analyst points out.

“The markets are dealing with the notion of where the fair value is for a stock market that faces winds against tariffs, the cuts of tax expend Rally of relief from several sessions could come soon, ”says the analyst. It should Fear thermometerhe Vix.

Therefore, on Wall Street all indices had seen promotions above 1.5% in the last session against a positive consumer confidence fact, but they failed to overcome the week at European closure, Dow Jones ceded 3.4%. The reference of the new continent, the S&P 500 lost 3%, together with the technological index, the Nasdaq 100, in its fourth consecutive week of Red numbers.