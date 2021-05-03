The Ibex 35 started the session this Monday with a flat behavior (-0.02%), which has led the selective to stand at 8,812.9 integers at 9.01 hours in a week that will be marked by the evolution of the The Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine process, due to business results and economic data, including the employment report in the United States.

After scoring an advance of 2.7% in April and 9.2% in the first four months of the year, trading at annual highs, the selective Madrid started the session above the psychological level of 8,800 integers on a festive day in the Community of Madrid.

In the early stages of this Monday’s session, the biggest increases were noted by IAG (+ 1.77%), Colonial (+ 0.95%), ArcelorMittal (+ 0.7%), Fluidra (+0.69 %), Amadeus (+ 0.67%) and Iberdrola (+ 0.53%), while on the opposite side were Siemens Gamesa (-3.32%), Sabadell (-0.76%), BBVA ( -0.55%), Santander (-0.54%) and Indra (-0.4%).

The rest of European stock exchanges opened with gains of 0.4% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.3% for Paris, while London does not register activity as it is a public holiday.

In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 63 at 9:01 am, after falling 0.64%, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, stood at a price of 66 dollars, with a decrease of 0.67%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.2038 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 66 basis points in the early stages of the session, with the interest required on the ten bond years at 0.465%.