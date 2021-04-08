The upward rush that values ​​linked to the energy sector have experienced at the last minute has allowed the Ibex 35 to regain 8,600 points. Despite being debated throughout the day between red and green, the selective finally rises 0.47% at the close to 8,630 points.

Although Grifols has been the value that has led the advances, with increases of more than 4.5%, Solaria, Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola follow with advances of more than 2.5%. Acciona and REE complete the top of the table with rises of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

These advances have made it possible to compensate for the uncertainty surrounding the AstraZeneca, After the European Medicines Agency (EMA) not rule out on Wednesday that there could be some link between it and some cases of thrombi in citizens who have been administered the dose.

Although the EMA insisted that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the possible risks, experts warn that any delay in the vaccination rate can jeopardize immunization goals and, therefore, economic recovery.

These doubts have reactivated the downward pressure of values ​​linked to tourism such as IAG, with falls of 1.4% to the tail of the selective, or Meliá, which yields 1.9%. Banks are also placed in the part of the red numbers, with Sabadell and CaixaBank as the most affected with decreases of 1.5%.

Analysts expect a day of transition for tomorrow, with investors awaiting the start of the earnings season on Wall Street next week and debating between taking advantage of the truce in the debt markets against the doubts renewed with the vaccination rate.

The market will try to rely on the calm in the debt markets so that the green numbers can prevail throughout the session. A truce that has resulted in a ‘halt’ in the recent rebound in long-term bond yields extends after the release of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes.

The document did nothing more than confirm that, for the time being, the US central bank will continue to support the country’s economy, keeping its current ultra-expansive policies unchanged. Similarly, the ‘Jerome Powell’s men’ certified that the established employment and inflation targets are still far from being reached.

Thus, the profitability of the US bond normalizes at 1.65%, from the 1.78% that it reached a few days ago. For its part, the interest on the German ten-year bond remains at -0.30%, while the Spanish one is around 0.33%, with the risk premium at 66 basis points.

With the euro down again at its cross with the dollar (1.1875 euros), the price of Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, falls as much as 0.5% to $ 62.9, while West Texas is around $ 59.5.