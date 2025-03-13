03/13/2025



Updated at 09: 50h.





He Ibex 35 has started this Thursday’s session with a 0.26% dropwhich has led the Madrid selective to be located at 12,770.2 points around 9 am, on a day without great macroeconomic references.

In the Spanish business level, Telefónica He has reached an agreement for the sale of his subsidiary in Colombia to Millicom for about 368 million euros.

On his side, the General Board of Shareholders of Ferrovialconvened for April 24, will vote the re -election of its president, Rafael del Pino and Calvo-Soteloand its vice president, Óscar Fanjul Martínas executive counselors.

In the first bars of this Thursday’s session, the biggest descent within the Ibex 35 was noted Sabadell Bankthat gave 1.12% At the opening, followed by ACSwhich fell 0.93% and Acerinoxwith a drop of 0.91%.









On the contrary, on the side of the Ascentsthey stood out Enagás with an increase of 0.47%, Roviwhich grew 0.38% and Unicaja Bankwhose shares rose 0.24%.

The main European bags also They opened this Thursday in ‘Red’with decreases of 0.69% for Milan, 0.36% for Frankfurt, 0.25% for Paris and 0.02% for London.

In the opening of the stock market, the Brent quality oil barrel pricereference for the old continent, it was located in $ 71.060.16% more, while Texas rose 0.13%, to $ 67.77.

In the currency market, the euro price against the dollar was placed in 1,0875 ‘green tickets’while in the debt market, the interest required of 10 years bonus climbed up to 3,508%.