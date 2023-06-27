The Ibex 35 has closed the session this Tuesday with a rise of 1.28%, which has led it to stand at 9,393.00 integers, with investors awaiting the forum of central banks held in Sintra (Portugal). and where the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, has indicated this morning that she sees it as unlikely that the body will announce in the short term that the rates have reached the peak.

This banking forum, which will last until Wednesday, will also include the participation of the ECB Executive Committee member Fabio Panetta and the German representative on the ECB board, Isabel Schnabel, while on the last day the president of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), Jerome Powell, who will also attend an act of the Bank of Spain in Madrid this Thursday.

Among the references this Tuesday are the statements by the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, who has assured that China will continue to lead global economic growth. In fact, he expects the country to post 5% GDP growth for the second quarter of the year, stronger than the previous quarter’s 4.5%.

In this context, the biggest increases have been recorded by Banco Santander (+3.63%), Fluidra (+2.77%), CaixaBank (+2.59%), IAG (+2.54%), Sabadell ( +1.68%), Inditex (+1.50%), Solaria (+1.50%) and Unicaja Banco (+1.48%).

In negative territory, only Grifols (-1.57%), Acerinox (-0.24%), Repsol (-0.19%), Rovi (-0.15%), ArcelorMittal (-0.10%) closed. and Ferrovial (-0.07%).

The main European markets have also registered advances at the close, although more moderate compared to the Ibex 35. Thus, Milan has risen 0.58%; Paris, 0.43%; Frankfurt, 0.21%; and London, 0.11%.

In the raw materials market, the price of a barrel of Brent lost 1.38%, to 73.17 dollars, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to 68.42, 1.37% less.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year Spanish bond stood at 3.309%, with the risk premium around 96.7 basis points, while in the foreign exchange market, the euro was trading at 1 .0959 dollars, 0.49% more than at the close of Monday.