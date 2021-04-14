Came the day. Wall Street gives the starting signal to the corporate earnings season this Wednesday, with the quarterly accounts of large banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan or Wells Fargo. A key reference that will serve to measure whether the rebound in profits anticipated by the stock markets is indeed real or, on the contrary, the markets have overreacted to the expectations of the last few months.

It does not seem complicated that large listed companies show strong numbers on the rise, coming from a fateful 2020 for their profits and income, in most cases. In fact, in the case of the S&P 500, estimates point to a 25% rebound in quarterly profit Compared to the same period in 2020, the highest quarterly increase since 2018, coinciding with the effect of the tax cuts launched by Donald Trump.

Against this backdrop, the Ibex 35 rises slightly to 8,533 points after a joranda practically flat for the European bags, after they deflated after the decision of Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, to suspend the delivery of its vaccine after several cases of thrombi had been detected in the US.

Moderate rises led by Ferrovial, whose titles increased 1%, while Sabadell and Cellnex lost 0.8% in the lower part of the table.

ACS highlights again in the session after learning that, within the company’s plans to simplify its structure, one of the options will be to segregate its construction area from the concessions business.

“As we have been pointing out repeatedly, any delay in it has a high economic cost that will end up being reflected in the results expectations of many companies. It remains to be seen how the European Union (EU) reacts to this new setback and whether its authorities maintain the objective of having a large part of the population immunized at the beginning of the summer, ”the experts at LInk Securities indicate.

Investors are also closely following the evolution of debt markets, in which the profitability of long-term US bonds has continued to fall despite the inflation data for March being slightly above expectations, rising 2.6% in the period. The interest of treasury (US ten-year bond) is around 1.625%.

For its part, the yield of the Spanish ten-year bond fell from 0.40% to 0.36%, with the national risk premium stable at 67 basis points.

In addition to the results of the big banks, the market also awaits the trading debut of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency broker, at a price of $ 250 per share.

In the segment of raw materials, oil registered slight increases, with a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, above $ 64, while West Texas is close to $ 61.