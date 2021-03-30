With Wall Street again at highs, European stocks opt for the rises and the Ibex 35 advances 0.6% to 8,543 points encouraged by the recovery of the banks, which once again benefited from the sale in the bond markets with the consequent rise in yields.

Investors closely follow the evolution of Telephone, after the sharp falls on Monday that drove the value of 4 euros per share away. The analysts of the eToro broker indicate that if the area of ​​3.75 euros is not lost, it is possible to witness a short-term rebound with a target of 4 euros. “However, if the selling pressure leads to jeopardizing this support, the technical aspect would take a negative bias with an initial target of 3.50 euros,” they indicate.

For its part, Cellnex It is also the protagonist after announcing an issue of 193 million titles at a price of 36.3 euros to carry out its capital increase of 7,000 million euros. Their titles advance 0.5% to 46.94 cents.

ACS It is the value that leads this Tuesday to the selective with increases of more than 4% after knowing that the company finalizes the closing of the sale of its subsidiary Cobra to Vinci, after more than half a year of negotiations.

Investors are also looking to the other side of the Atlantic, where US President Joe Bieden is scheduled to detail his ambitious infrastructure plan on Wednesday. Something that has influenced a new rebound in the interest curve of the country’s ten-year bond, which has exceeded 1.72% this morning.

This is a natural reaction to economic optimism, which causes investors to bet on assets with a higher risk by opting for the sale of bonds, which lowers prices and, conversely, raises returns. Thus, that of the Spanish bond for the same term also rises to 0.34%, with the risk premium stable at 64 basis points.

This rise in interest on the debt especially benefits banks, which this Tuesday recovered positions with advances of 1% to CaixaBank, which today holds its board of directors, and of more than 2% for BBVA.

The banking sector is also very aware of the evolution of the ‘Archegos case’, after the Financial Times published that the hedge fund was forced to carry out an urgent liquidation of positions with the massive sale of shares worth around 20,000 million dollars, in companies like Baidu or Viacom. Exposure to the fund of firms such as Nomura or Credit Suisse caused panic over the liquidity crisis, and the shares of both securities, especially the former, sank in the first session of the week. Nomura continues to fall this Tuesday by more than 2%, after leaving 16% of its value on the stock market on Monday.

Fear of an upturn in inflation seems more contained by the reaction of the oil price to the unblocking of the Suez Canal. The price of a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, is flat at $ 64, while West Texas, the benchmark in the US, remains at $ 61.