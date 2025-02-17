The IBEX 35 Reconquista The 13,000 points 17 years later, with a 0.47% rise

The IBEX 35 has managed to reconquer the level of 13,000 points on Monday, standing at 13,016.9 points, 0.47% more than at the close of Friday, on a day without major macroeconomic or international references.

Specifically, the US market has not opened this Monday for the celebration of Presidents Day in the US, although investors have their attention on the decisions made by the US government regarding tariffs and the war in Ukraine .

In this context, the Eurozone Economy Ministers (the Eurogroup) meet today to address the impact of the commercial threats of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the consequences that this can have on its objective of taping inflation, since it could hinder the aspiration of the ECB to reduce it to the environment of 2% in 2025.

In the macroeconomic terrain, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Japan accelerated its expansion during the fourth quarter of 2024, when a 0.7% growth was recorded compared to 0.4% of the previous three months, whose data was reviewed A tenth rise, although in the whole exercise the Japanese economy stopped its 0.1% expansion from 1.5% of 2023.

At the national level, the debt of public administrations closed 2024 in 1,622 billion euros, which represents an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year, but falls to 101.8% in relation to GDP, 3.3 points Less than the rate recorded in 2023, according to data published Monday by the Bank of Spain.

In Spain, and outside the Ibex, the Minority Shareholders’ Union (SAM) of Duro Felguera has considered that it is “prepared” to initiate conversations with the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) and the company’s partners, in a marked context for the requirement of the public holding to the Asturian of a restructuring plan.

Continuing with the continuous market, the Polish State Fund, owner of the PESA trains manufacturer, has ruled Take 100% of the company against the offer of the Basque Consortium headed by Sidenor.

In this context, Indra has been the main upward value (+4.62%), ahead of Grifols (+3.19%), Arceormittal (+2.31%), Sacyr (+2.13%), ACS (+2%) and Puig Brands (+1.65%).

On the opposite side Cellnex (-1.95%), actua (-0.55%), Aena (-0.55%), IAG (-0.49%), Endesa (+0.42%), have been placed. and Amadeus (+0.42%).

Regarding the rest of the main European markets, London has risen 0.40%; Paris, 0.23%; Frankfurt, 1.26%, and Milan, 1.01%.

The Brent barrel quoted at $ 75.07 at the close of the European session, 0.44% more, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $ 71.15, 0.58% more.

In the debt market, the 10 -year Spanish bonus yield reached 3,101%, from 3,061% of Friday’s closure. In this way, the risk premium against the German debt reached 61.2 basic points.

In the currency market, the euro depreciated 0.10% against the dollar at the end of the European session, up to 1,0481 ‘green tickets’ for each euro.