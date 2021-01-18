The Ibex-35 begins Monday’s session lower. In the first changes of the day, the index left around 0.4%, to stand at around 8,200 integers. This, after losing just over 2% last week, despite the plan presented by the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, which involves an economic injection of 1.9 trillion dollars. That this program is accompanied by tax increases, that the indices were already very high, especially on the other side of the Atlantic, the regular macro data and the new wave of the coronavirus held back the stock market indicators. In fact, Wall Street indices ended up losing on Friday. Thus, the Nasdaq fell close to 0.9%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Dow Jones lost practically 0.6%. Joe Biden takes office this Wednesday in an armored Washington. The confirmation of Janet Yellen as head of the United States Treasury, for her part, will take place on Tuesday. But today the New York Stock Exchange will be closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

This morning in the rest of the Old Continent, also descents. Thus, the Ftse Mib of Milan dropped half a percentage point, while the French Cac 40 fell 0.15% and the German Dax, around 0.2%.

This morning, in Asia, mixed behavior. Thus, the Nikkei Tokyo index has lost almost 1%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 0.88%. And mainland China’s indices also ended up 0.5-1.5% higher.

In the selective domestic, Merlin Properties leads earnings, up 2.6%. ArcelorMittal and Cellnex were placed far behind, advancing close to 0.8%, while Almirall scored around half a percentage point. Then, PharmaMar and Ferrovial, which advanced 0.35%.

In red, the worst are the values ​​linked to tourism. Thus, Aena is the most bearish value, with a decrease of 3.90%. They are followed by IAG and Meliá, which fell 1.6% and 1.13%, respectively. Immediately after, Repsol, which left just over 1%. Naturgy and Mapfre, meanwhile, lost around 0.75%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond moves around 0.06%, levels identical to those at the close of last Friday. The interest on the ten-year German bond, meanwhile, remains at around -0.55%. With that, Spain’s risk premium stands at 60 basis points. This, to begin the week in which the European Central Bank holds its ordinary monetary policy meeting, the first in 2021.

In the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remains unchanged at around 1,207 units.

In the raw materials market, cut for crude. A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, fell 0.8% to $ 54.66. The barrel of West Texas, a benchmark in the United States, lost 0.6% to $ 52. Gold, for its part, fell 1.5% to $ 1,800 an ounce.