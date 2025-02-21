The IBEX 35 puts the closure of a week of minimum movements, but losing the 13,000 points in a brooch marked by some volatility for the national index due to the monthly expiration of the derivatives and their replica in the market to cash. Thus, the Spanish market breaks its best streak since November 2006 after eight consecutive weeks of profits By closing over 12,952 points (-0.12%), registering a 0.33% drop from Monday.

Within the selective, Repsol has been the Red lamp of the session in a downward movement that is understood as a benefits after the strong rise of this last Thursday after announcing a rise in the complementary dividend of 0.5 euros per share, corresponding to the exercise of 2024, which is will pay this summer. The multienergetic is over with a 3.2% drop this Friday. Next to her, Inditex and Grifols have also joined the assignments with setbacks of the environment of 2%. At the opposite end of the table, Cellnex has been placed, which rose 2.7%to the closure, colonial (1.6%) and Puig Brands (1.5%).

In the rest of the European squares, the selective paneuropeo, the Eurostoxx 50 has remained flat over the 5,474 points. The Dax in the 22,287, the CAC on the 8,154 integers and the FTSE 100 of London in the area of ​​the 8,659 points.

After having reached historical maximums of the last quarter of the century just seven days ago, the European capital market has seen its behavior conditioned in the last hours for the slowdown of economic activity in the private sector. The advanced PMI data of compound manages to remain in the expansion zone, over the 50.2 points, in the last month although with little optimistic expectations by the companies and consumers who do not rule out that an even greater macroeconomic slowdown can materialize throughout of the next few weeks. One of the causes that could accentuate the brake of the activity in Europe would go through the foreseeable trade war that the US administration of Donald Trump intends to open against the European Union. Beyond, it has also caused a drag effect on the consumer’s feeling index from the University of Michigan that has fallen in January to 64.7, a 10% decrease and a more pronounced fall than expected, as consumers increase their fears that greater inflation can end up affecting their pockets. The 5 -year inflation perspective has been 3.5%, the highest since 1995.

In addition, caution persists 48 hours after the opening of the polls in Germany. The ‘locomotive’ of the old continent is pending the result that leaves the federal elections this Sunday in Germany and the new composition of the Bundestag. For weeks, the CDU-CSU candidate, conservative Friedrich Merz, sounds like the winner. The last polls point to a victory with 30% of the votes. Up, with 21% of popular support, the ultra -right of alternative for Germany is placed and in third position the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the current leader of the country, Olaf Scholz, who could reach 15% of the intention to vote.

“Germany should recognize that its main social problems have changed since the 80s and 90s. During that time, unemployment was very high for many structural reasons and was a huge risk for people and homes. This is not quite the whole stage Current, “admits the chief economist of the manager JSS, Karsten Junius, while sending a message to the new government that should, in his opinion, in his opinion, in his opinion, liberalize its employment protection laws. “This would facilitate hiring in new and innovative industries that Germany needs,” he says.

Beyond the Berlin, what also worries in Brussels are the commercial obstacles that can end up imposing against the automobile sector, something that would eventually end up emphasizing the economic crisis of industrial powers of the old continent such as Germany. At the moment, Washington has announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum as of March 12. With the aim of avoiding an escalation of tensions, this last Thursday, the Commissioner of Commerce of the European Union, Maros Sefcovic, assured that the community block It is open to negotiating with the White House a reduction of tariffs 10%cars.

In this context of tariff crisis, the senior strategist of Credit Mutuel, François Rimeul, comments that gold is presented, again, as an asset refuge for investors. “Beyond the purchases of the central banks or the coverage it provides in the face of the risk of inflation, the probability of a change in the ‘world order’, as has rarely seen in history, is probably the main argument to Please gold today, “he says.

The AI ​​marks the compass in Asia

In Asian bags, the week has resulted in uploads for the Chinese parquet set before the rage of investors by the new developments in artificial intelligence that have led to the technological selective Hang Seng of Hong Kong to bounce 4%; The Plaza de Shanghai He has won just nine tenths, although the Japanese index Nikkei He has barely modified his quotes after inflation has played maximum of the last two years in January by climbing up to 4%, supporting the theses that defend an increase in interest rates by the Bank of Japan (BOJ, by its acronym, by its acronym. in English).

Beyond the variable income market, the profitability of the Spanish Bonus to Ten Years It is placed at 3,154%; he Brent oilreference in Europe, it falls to $ 75.8; he gold quotes about $ 2,939 and euro It stays at $ 1,0456.