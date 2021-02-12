The Ibex-35 begins Friday’s session with losses at the opening. The domestic selective is left 0.9%, to lose the level of 8,000 integers and settle at 7,960 points. The rest of Europe also begins the day with a negative tone. Thus, the German Dax fell 0.6% in the first changes of the day, while the British Ftse 100, the French Cac 40 or the Milan Ftse Mib fell by around 0.25%. In the Old Continent, the downward revision of economic growth expectations that the European Commission has for this year may continue to weigh, given a weaker-than-expected start to the year.

The Old Continent follows, in this way, the also weak wake registered in Asia. The Tokyo Nikkei index closed the session with a 0.15% cut this morning, while in China there was no trading session due to the Chinese New Year celebration.

On Wall Street, the close of the Dow Jones yesterday was practically flat. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.17% and the Nasdaq around 0.4%. This weakness in the American stock market contrasts with the good results that are being published in the United States. 73% of the S&P 500 companies have already published their 2020 figures and 81.2% have surprised to the upside, while only 15.55 have disappointed. Today, the main reference will be in the consumer confidence index produced by the University of Michigan.

In the selective Spanish, only four values ​​are able to avoid the red numbers this morning. Thus, the one who wins the most is Naturgy, who scores just over half a percentage point. Meanwhile, Iberdrola and Endesa sign up around 0.3%. And Viscofán, with its rise of 0.10%, completes the list of positive companies.

In negative, IAG is the value that falls the most, with a cut of 2.8%. Next, Solaria, which fell 2.6%. Meanwhile, BBVA fell 2.4%. Among the most affected stocks of the day, Acciona, which lost 2%, like Ferrovial, while Siemens Gamesa and Mapfre recorded corrections of around 1.85%.

In the raw materials market, declines for the price of oil. The barrel of West Texas, a benchmark in the United States, fell 0.9% to 57.73 dollars. A barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, fell 0.8% to $ 60.66. Gold, for its part, fell 0.25% to $ 1,820 an ounce.

In the debt market, the yield on the ten-year Spanish bond fell from 0.13% to 0.11%. That of its 10-year German comparable has worsened a bit since yesterday’s records, going from -0.44% to -0.46%. In this way, the risk premium remains around 58 basis points.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro loses around 0.15% against the greenback, thus the exchange rate is still above the 1.21 unit level.