In the absence of a day to close the month in the parks, the generalized increases that the European Variable Income achieves can be held prior. In addition, there are many conquests that have been achieved throughout February, since this good climate of shopping It led to the European reference index, the Eurostoxx 50, to reach its maximums of the entire history, which are not seen from the bubble of the Puntocom firms in the 2000s. But, among all the promotions of the rates of the old continent, shines Above the rest the advance of 7.3% that the national selective is noted, the Ibex 35, In this second month of the year, this is twice as a promotion that Eurostoxx. Although in this last session he corrects 0.46%, at 13,270 points, Lehman Brothers bankruptcy prices.

For the IBEX 35 this has been an excellent month: last week he conquered the desired 13,000 points, some levels that took 17 years to recover. In this penultimate session of the month, it also stays very close to returning a 15% rise so far this year, after having achieved this level of promotion in Wednesday’s session. The month of February is being especially positive for The sector star From the Spanish Stock Exchange: Bankingwith promotions above 13% in the last four weeks.

Banco Santander commands the monthly promotions of the sector, touching 25% upload, while Unicaja from third place exceeds 22.7% and Banco Sabadell and BBVA total 17% in the month to their price. Against any forecast, the banks are leading in a year that was not expected before the path of interest rates that began the European Central Bank (ECB) in 2024.

However, the first position is occupied by Grifols, which in the last session rises by 14%, after the celebration of the Markets Day Capitalin which it has predicted that this year its ebitda will increase by 14% and will enter up to 7% more. This event has taken to your monthly balance He rubs 32% ascent, the most bullish in the Ibex to less than one session to close the month. Last year it was complicated for the capitalization of this firm, with Gotham’s bearish attacks and the Brookfield group attempt, But the results published by the pharmacist have been the oppositegiven that almost managed to quadruple its benefits, up to 157 million. The steel sector is also one of the most favored, while Arceormittal and Acerinox increase their monthly price by 14%.

The rest of Europe

Beyond the Spanish Stock Exchange, the Italian FTSE manages a 6% rise in the month, followed by the German Dax, with its 3.8% progress in these weeks. The German stock market had been especially favored by the celebration of elections in the country, given the expectations of the investors of a new impulse of the winning government to the off economy. Finally, the result has adjusted to the surveys, the CDU led by Friedrich Merz was winning the meeting at the polls, a victory that was well received in the parquet.

Meanwhile, Eurostoxx 50 and CAC 40 rise 3.5% and 2%, respectively. In the middle of the month, the European reference in the year managed to conquer levels not seen since 2000, above 5,464 points, which for the moments maintains the European stock market. The fact that the European stock market is quoting above the levels prior to the outbreak of LBubble of 2000 has great merit. The selective paneuropeo took 25 years reached again these top levelspractically the whole century, since before each recovery signal there was a new crisis to reverse the advances of the companies quoted not only European, but also at the global level.

The beginning of the year is being spectacular For Europe Indices, with promotions above 10% for European indices, Faced with the light climbs that are noted the selective wall streetwhich do not exceed 2%. His monthly balance was negative at the close of the European session, with its main bags giving 2%. Not even Donald Trump and his 25% tariff promises to the products imported from the European Union have afraid To investors, who have continued betting on the variable income of their countries throughout the month.

Even so, there are still doubts about the future of European variable income. Nabil Milali, Multiactive and Overlay manager at Edmond by Rothschild AM, points out that “It is likely that the EU is Trump’s next goal, and Brussels is preparing for it. A list of American products is already prepared to which tariffs could be imposed, and the US technology sector could be especially in the spotlight, according to some European officials. However, the balance of power is still in favor of the United States, and a possible commercial war would weaken a European economy that still struggles to recover. ”

The contrast in the price between both sides of the Atlantic is not marked only by the arrival of the new president in the United States. And, Wall Street actions are installed in Bubble territorysince a PER is being paid (the times that the benefit is collected within the price of the action) of 21.9 times, which represents a premium of more than 20%.