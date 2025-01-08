The Ibex 35 has started 2025 recording increases that have begun to gain more importance technically speaking after last December 20 the selective reached the support zone that it presented in the 11,300 points. “In the short term there may be ups and downs, but It seems that the Ibex 35 is in a position to form a new attack on the resistance zone of 12,000-12,175 points“says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ecotrader.

The expert warns that if there were falls, “my recommendation is that they be completely calm as long as a possible cut does not go below the November lows of the Ibex with Dividends, that is, at 39,300 points, analogous to the 11,300 of the traditional Ibex 35, which act as the key support to maintain confidence in a bullish scenario in the short and medium term.

Keep in mind that if they miss out, we could be looking at a 10% drop, targeting the August lows in the 10,300 points”he explains while emphasizing that only at that level would he consider purchasing the Spanish stock market attractive again.

Strategic technical analysis of the Ibex 35

In Europe, this prominently bullish start to 2025 in the stock markets has allowed the EuroStoxx 50 to approach in recent hours the bearish trend that has been guiding the consolidation process that has been developing over the last nine months and that runs through the 5,050 points.

The target of the European stock market is at historical highs, but it can be “more ambitious”

The achievement and subsequent surpassing of that level would allow the consolidation that the continental index is going through to end, which in the words of Cabrero “I have never tired of repeating that I see it as a simple pause prior to a bullish continuity that could lead the main reference to look for initial objectives in the 5,500 points“.

This level coincides with the historical highs reached during the bubble dotcom of the year 2000, but in a more ambitious scenario, an objective could be set in the 5,800 pointsprojecting the extent of the current consolidation.

China gives 5% losses to European investors in 2025

The good tone of the market in Europe contrasts with what is seen in Asia, where the Chinese stock market is certifying day after day that 2025 has begun with the left foot. In today’s session it once again lost positions and fell more than 1% on the day due to the increasing possibilities that the market gives to a delay in the cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and, above all, before concerns about China’s faltering economy.

So far in 2025, both the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the CSI 300 in Shenzhen show losses of more than 5% for a European investor taking into account the currency effectwhile the yield on the country’s 10-year sovereign bond reaches its lowest level in the last 5 years despite the economic stimulus measures announced by President Xi Jinping’s government.