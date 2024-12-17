The Spanish index, the Ibex 35, fell 1.62% in this last day, to 11,588 points, levels not seen since the end of November of this year. This latest decline has led the national selective to enter negative territory on a monthly basis.while the rest of the Old Continent recorded an increase of around 3%. All this while waiting for the next central bank meetings, but especially with our eyes on the other side of the Atlantic, at the Federal Reserve. United States Morning. Tomorrow will be the last meeting of the year for the Fed, of which investors speculate that it will result in a new cut in the price of money in the region.

Only eight firms from the national selective managed to put themselves on safe ground in the face of the falls of their counterparts. The sector most affected in the session is bankingthe six banks listed on the Ibex are in the top 10 of session crashes. Unicaja is the red lantern of this day, falling 8%. Meanwhile, the second and third most bearish positions go to Telefónica and Banco Santander, which lost 5.4% and 4%, respectively.

Although the index has lost the support of 11,700 points, according to the analyst and strategist of ecotraderJoan Cabrero, this is not dangerous for the index quote. Although, we are “facing a short-term bearish signal that puts on the table the possibility that the falls continue to deepen and is heading to seek support for the bullish trend that has been guiding the rises since October 2022, which currently runs through the area of ​​11,150/11,300 points.” At those levels, the November lows, Cabrero assures that he would find signs of worry.

Otherwise, the falls are slight in the Old Continent, the EuroStoxx closes practically flat compared to the advance of the Cac 40, which adds 0.2% to its price. On the other hand, the Dax loses 0.26%, while the FTSE Mib approaches the falls of the Ibex, losing 1.2% on the day.

From Bankinter they expected that this session would be focused on the long-awaited “Fed meeting (Wednesday), where a drop of 25 basis points and a speech of tone hawkish” by Jerome Powell regarding the changes in monetary policy in 2025, given the inflation prospects that the return of Donald Trump to the White House entails. One of the most important points is Trump’s tariff policy, since which promises to increase the prices of imported products, affecting the American consumer.