The domestic selective has closed a day marked by The increase in the European Defense sector in the Parques of the Old Continent. At the Munich Security Conference, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, proposed to freeze the fiscal rules to allow the EU to a Milmillionaire investment in defense, while Mark Rutte, NATO general secretary, said the Alliance Atlantic had planned to increase spending objectives at its next meeting in June. All this has triggered the arms firms, promoting Indra, a value that has led the increases in Spain, where the IBEX 35 has exceeded 13,000 integers. Other bags such as the German, the French and the Italian have registered strong increases to the heat of the defense and security sector, with the fixed attention in the conclusions that will leave the meeting of European leaders held in Paris this afternoon.

Ibex 35 has advanced 0.47% to 13,016.9 unitspowered by Indra (+4.62%)company that has led the increases, signing its largest rise in the stock market since October 2024. It is followed by other companies such as Grifols (+3.19%), Arceormittal (2.31%), ACS (+2%) and Sacyr ( +2.13%), while descents have been captained by Cellnex (-1.95%), Aena (-0.54%) and actuates (-0.54%). Thus, the domestic indicator renews annual maximums, accumulating a rise greater than 12% since the year began, standing at levels not seen since 2008.

For its part, the rest of European stock markets have registered generalized increases, spurred by the progress of the defense sector. The perspective of an increase in the military spending of the old continent – which could include the use of Eurobons – in a context of Geopolitical tension with the USgiven the conversations between Washington and Moscow for the end of the war in Ukraine, they have propelled the firms related to security and defense. Eurostoxx 50 has signed historical maximums by advancing more than 0.50% to exceed 5,500 points, while The German Dax 40 has risen more than 1% until touching the 22,800 integers, driven by Rheinmetall’s arms (+12.46%).

For its part, The Italian MIBSE FTSE has won 1% Until exceeding 38,300 integers, with the armed Leonardo (+7.48%) commanded the increases. In parallel, The French CAC has advanced positions Until the 8,200 units, pushed up by Thales (+7.17%). In addition, the British FTSE has risen to 8,800 integers, driven by BAE Systems (+8.47%), an armament company that has signed its largest rise in the stock market since July 2022.

On the technical level, Joan Cabrero, an ecotrader analyst believes that the rupture of the psychological resistance of the 13,000 points can generate a certain vertigo in the buying pressure. According to the expert, in the short term, “The overcompra suggests that we could see at any time a pause in the climbs“, asking prudence when proposing” to wait for a Throw Back Or turned back to the old growing resistance, now support, around 12.350/12,400 points “in case of wanting to increase exposure to Spanish bag.