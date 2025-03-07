If we had to describe with a word what has happened in the bags during this week, this would undoubtedly “volatility” Before the different events that have stolen the attention of the markets. Although an important part of the focus was on the other side of the Atlantic, with the entry into force of Trump’s tariffs, the president has postponed until April this increase in rates for Mexico and Canada. Investors also focused on the old continent, with the last decision of the Bundestag to increase their public spending that triggered the profitability of European public debt, and then with the last type cut of the European Central Bank. In addition, the euro achieved a revaluation close to 5%, its most bullish week since 2009. All these events have caused sudden changes in the price of the stock markets and within the European indexes, The IBEX 35 has paid the consequences of high volatility in its price, annotating ascents of 1.4% and 2.6% falls in a day, which finally meant a setback of 0.7% weekly, The rest of their counterparts manage to close the week on positive terrain despite Friday’s latest corrections, after the ECB decision.

The closure of February was spectacular for the price of European stock markets, especially for the Spanish reference stock market, IBEX 35, which achieved an 8% rise last month, which contrasts with this start of the month with decreases for the index. However, it manages to preserve the 13,000 points, levels that the index got a few weeks ago, but it took to recover 17 years, before the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and the economic crisis that happened to this event.

On a technical level, the analyst and strategist of ECOTRADERJoan Cabrero, explains that “the sharp fall suffered by Ibex 35 on Tuesday took to the Spanish selective to approach the minimums that marked last week at 12,927 pointswhich is the support that should lose at the end of this Friday in order to cancel the eleven weeks of upward registration closing on the minimums of the previous week. “Cabrero ensures that” while this series remains standing we will not have confirmation of a roof in the climb that was born in the area of ​​11,300 points and, therefore, The Disadre Alcista that we are living in this beginning of the year“

Even so, above the fall of the Ibex, is that of the British FTSE MIB, which touches 1.5% in the week. The Milan bag, the FTSE MIB, give up 0.2%. While the refinent selective of reference, Eurostoxx 50, almost 0.1% is recorded in the last five days, to 5,468 points, below its historical maximums.

With respect to the selective of the 50 most important signatures at European level, the analyst of ECOTRADER He points out that “having reduced exposure in European stock market near the maximums of the Bubuja.comaround 5,520 points, You should allow you to face current volatility more peacefully And the short -term abrupt movements that led to Eurostoxx 50 to confirm a double -ceiling -shaped bear that, seen what has been seen, has ended up being a simple warning for navigators. “

“European stock markets need to relieve overcompra derived from the last and strong increases And for that they must well form an in -depth correction or develop a lateral consolidation that consumes time. For the moment, they have opted for the second, something that does not surprise in scenarios of such strength, “explains the strategist.

On the other hand, the German Dax manages to write down a 2% rise to the surroundings of the 23,000 points, although it had approached 4% weekly rise and its historical maximums on Monday: the 23,147 pointsbut that the decrease close to 1.8% of the last session has limited its progress. Bundestag’s decision to raise the investment roof on Wednesday, responds to the objective of promoting the growth of its economy, which has weakened in recent years, something highly anticipated by investors and received betting on their stock market.

The ECB AND THE COMMERCIAL WAR

The markets, for the moment, have not digested very badly the message of Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, with respect to the continuity of the descents of interest rates, having cut 150 basic points since June 2024. The Falcones They seem to be taking control of monetary policy again in the face of the imminent increase in spending in the euro zone, not only in the German country, to rearm and improve infrastructure, while inflation continues above 2%.

The Central Bank will now be more dependent on the data than ever. “President Christine Lagarde mentioned, for example, that tariff Martin Wolburg. “After asking him about whether the address of the march was still clear, He said that a pause was now also a realistic option. In the end it will depend on the interaction between the risk of commercial war and the probable fiscal impulse. The more inflationary this combination is, the less willing the ECB will continue to cut the types“, the expert thinks.

Wall Street has also not received these measures positively. The Nasdaq 100 was the most punished of all, with 5.4% decrease in European closure. On the other hand, the S&P 500 corrected 4.7% in these last sessions and Dow Jones did the same, with 3.7% fall. With these last setbacks, the three main indexes in the United States were all in negative terrain at an annual level, only the industrial selective endured half the session lost 0.8%, while the reference and the technological index corrected 3.5% and 6%.

The best euro week since 2009

In this context of uncertainty, the euro has strengthened more than 4% compared to the euro, the largest rise since 2009. In this way, the European currency has advanced in its price to levels that were not seen in the currency since November last year, leaving the exchange rate in the environment of $ 1,088from 1.037 Green tickets in which the week began. This revaluation of the paneuropea currency moves the idea of ​​parity with the US dollar that analysts predicted.

With respect to the values ​​of Ibex 35, the Red lanterns of this week are IAG with 10.8% decrease, Cellnex and Colonial, with 7.5% and 6.7% of weekly fall against the rebound in the profitability of European debt for the greatest expense in Germany. On the other hand, Ferrovial and Repsol go back 6.1% and 4.3%, in particular. Not even the escalation of 19% of Indra has prevented the index from closing with a slight fall.

With respect to gold, the precious mineral reaches $ 2,019 per ounce thanks to a 2%revaluation, from the $ 2,850 in which the week began, putting on the way to return to historical maximums: 2,951 green tickets. Meanwhile, Brent barrel played the minimum of the year in the middle of the week, in the $ 69.3, although it finally closes in Europe with a value of $ 70.6.