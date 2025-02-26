The Drums of celebration for the National Stock Exchange. The IBEX 35 closes the session with 1.6% ascent, up to 13,330 points, levels not seen since June 2008. With this last advance, the Spanish selective already aim a 15% rise in the yearbecoming the most bullish index in the entire old continent, above the promotions above the 14.5% that the German Dax and the Italian FTSE achieved so far from 2025. Meanwhile, the European reference, the Eurostoxxx 50, touch 13% ascent.

This milestone is achieved after having broken its greatest increase streak since 2008, eight consecutive weeks scoring profits. That day he lost the 13,000 points, levels prior to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. The fact that the IBEX is quoting in this area is something meritorious, since in the last 17 years Europe has lived multiple historical events, not only the 2008 crisis, but also the crisis of the euro, the Covid Crash and the war of Ukraine, with the respective rebound of inflation.

Although there are still doubts about the future of European Variable Income due to geopolitical conflicts and the tariff crisis with the US, Spain, for the moment, is taking advantage of this impulse Thanks to the increases presented by the bank. Of the 10 most bullish signatures in Ibex, Six of the positions are occupied by national banksthat uploads above 20%are recorded, despite the decreases of ECB types.

Within the Top 5, Sabadell Bank puts The gold medal This 2025, 41.3% is recorded so far in exercise, while Banco Santander and BBVA amount 40% and 37%, respectively. For its part, CaixaBank and Unicaja rise by 28% and 27% separately in 2025.

Other favored firms are Ibex, Arceormittal and Acerinox steel producers, with 25% and 17% annual ascent. Also the Mapfre insurer who approaches 12% progress in the accumulated. Meanwhile, only three signatures are colored of red In the year, headed by Rovi, which touches the 13% fall; followed by Logista and Fluidra that retreat 3.8% and 3%, respectively.

A possible correction

The technical analyst of EcoTrader, Joan Cabrero, explains that “The IBEX 35 has achieved in the short term to mark a new maximum of the year After exceeding the high last week that established at 13,158 points. With this, it manages to cancel the potentially bassist implications of the weekly sailing line in the form of a fleeting star that had deployed the Spanish selective, which remains unstoppable and is already noted by 15% in the year. “

The expert points out that “After accumulating that climb, no one should surprise that at any time the Ibex 35 establishes a short -term roof and starts a correction phase that serves to digest part of the ascent that was born in the 11,300 points area“.”The first clue that would point towards the beginning of a correction in the Spanish Stock Exchange will be found if the IBEX 35 loses the 12,895 points. As long as that support does not fall, the bulls will continue to maintain control over the Spanish market, “says Cabrero.