In full results season, there is an appointment that has become almost as important as events such as the meetings of the central banks or inflation data: Nvidia accounts. The figures of the semiconductor company have been marking the upward trend of technological firms and experts and investors look at their balance practically with magnifying glass, looking for any indication that the puncture of the current technological bubble can indicate.

The company published on Wednesday at the end of the US market its results corresponding to the exercise of 2024 that They presented historical numbers again. The revenues touched the 130,500 million dollars and remained practically online (but slightly above) the expectations of the experts. The net benefit exceeded 72,000 million dollars and improved by almost 4% the forecasts in itself optimistic of analysts.

However, the disappointing part of the market came from the hand of the company’s projections for the first quarter of 2025: it figure the income in the surroundings of the 43,000 million, while the most optimistic estimates of experts specify income of 48,000 million. In addition, Nvidia itself warned that gross benefit margins would be more tight than expected, since it rushes to launch a new chip design called Blackwell. And there is a risk that American tariffs affect the results, according to Bloomberg.

The first operations in the North American market, however, show optimism in the day and Futures point to slight revaluationwhich would not reach 0.5% or in the case of the S&P 500 or in that of Nasdaq 100. Despite this, the truth is that the futures of the NVIDIA itself already yield around 1.5%.

In Europe, the bicolor predominates in the main selective ones: the first operations leave 0.5% setbacks in Eurostoxx, while the rest record timid climbs.

The IBEX 35 has decided to distance oneself from the rest and run alone in the 2025 race. In full season of results and with all eyes in the reactions after the Nvidia accounts, the main index of the Spanish stock market ignores all these pressures and 15% increase in the year is already recorded. Thus, the most bullish selective among the main ones in the world becomes.

The IBEX has managed to exceed the maximums of the previous week what at the technical level means that “manages to cancel potentially bassist implications From the weekly candle line in the form of a fleeting star that had deployed, “explains Joan Cabrero, an Ecotrader advisor.

However, the expert warns that, after this strong phase of up, it would be normal for the Spanish index to have a correction or consolidation phase of this bullish path. The first clues of this buying exhaustion would arrive “If the IBEX 35 loses the 12,895 points. As long as that support does not fall, the bulls will continue to maintain control over the Spanish market, “says the expert.

To all this, Cabrero adds that to buy a Spanish bag again, we would have to wait for a turn behind the “towards the old growing resistance, now support, around the 12,350/12,400 points“. Until that level, the Spanish index You must still give up more than 7%.

Fixed income market

The American bond continues to reduce its profitability in the year and it is already below 4.3%, a performance that did not play since the beginning of December, which makes the one known as the T-not Mark minimal year.

In fact, among the main roles that are negotiated in the fixed income market, the US debt at 10 years is the one that records the greatest performance drop in the year. Specifically, Since the year began, the paper has reduced its profitability 30 basic pointsmoving from 4.57% with which it started 2025 to current 4.27%.

The latest American macroeconomic data and the uncertainty of Donald Trump’s policies sow uncertainty in the debt market. This leads to firms such as Jupiter Asset Management to assess that the US US Bonus can transfer 4% during the next year. However, these expectations are not shared by the market consensus collected by Bloomberg, since the reference for the market for the market is expected debt closes 2025, on average, at 4.38% of profitability. Similarly, it is expected to reach 4.2% by 2026.