As one who seeks to save the best for last, Iberostar Tenerife once again devoured Gran Canaria, this time with a second video library. It is not that he sufficiently surpassed the magic barrier of 100 points, but that he once again demonstrated that, at all levels, he is several abysses above a Herbalife as cowardly tonight as in so many moments of a season that, at the moment , is on the way to oblivion. Or maybe not, and that would be the best way to recover everything lost this year and the previous ones, especially since he squandered, in any possible sphere, his historic appearance in the Euroleague.

The first half was a delight for any witness of this match, with baskets of all kinds, at all times, in any of the two baskets. Salin and Shermadini quickly put Iberostar up, 0-5, but four points in a row from Balcerowski, doing well with the Georgian giant, matched the forces. The pupils of the protester Vidorreta began very successful in the exterior shot, neither he nor his technical team allowed a single second to address the referees, and with two triples from Salin and Cavanaugh they remained above solvent: 6-11.

But Granca, another team different from the one that disappointed every day a few weeks ago, accepted the challenge of one of the best teams in the competition, and if Salin’s 8th point was 10-15, then Balcerowski responded from the triple. From the same distance Okoye scored shortly after for a 16-15 that also meant the first yellow advantage in the whole game.

After three times the Nigerian escort arrived two more, one from Kilpatrick and one from his, who shot Granca on the scoreboard, 22-15, to shape a final 9-0 run. It was time for Butterfield, a hero without a cape, to nip any attempt to escape from the local team with five points in a row, who finished the first quarter winning by a tight 27-24.

Iberostar remembered, at the dawn of the second period, that powerful team that kept the pulse on the leadership of Real Madrid until rather recently. A Sulejmanovic 3-pointer that tied the contest at 29 points was the prelude to a 1-15 run that was crowned that left Herbalife with a 30-39 clarifier. Kilpatrick, tremendous in his first half, 20 points, broke the paralysis that affected the entire Fisca team, and a 2 + 1 from Balcerowski announced a new battle: 36-41.

It happens that the Granca emptied to regain the advantage, but the Iberostar continues to have answers for everything, replied the aurinegro team. Thus, while two triples by Albicy and Kilpatrick put Herbalife on the prowl, 44-45, a 2 + 1 from Gran Canaria Fran Guerra gave his team some breathing space: 44-48. Kilpatrick, who else, tied at 51 before the end of an exquisite first half, warlike attacks against impassive defenses. At halftime, 53-55 and everything to be decided in this wonderful basketball battle between the two colossi of the Canary Islands.

Spectacular second part of Tenerife



Passing through the changing rooms made Vidorreta’s team infinitely better. To begin with, Butterfield hit a triple followed by another from Cavanaugh plus another tray from Butterfield himself for a final 55-63 against the impassive Gran Canaria. Thus, in the absence of 7:19 to finish the third quarter, Fisac ​​had no choice but to request a time-out with 57-68 to try to stop the bleeding that was about to occur.

Far from reacting, the Herbalife seemed to throw in the towel, and Butterfiel’s five points began to definitely boost the La Laguna team: 61-74. The match was already totally broken in favor of the visiting team, which closed the penultimate period with a resounding 69-85. Herbalife remembered its worst moments of the course, totally at the mercy of the rival, too soon without any possibility of discussing the victory against Iberostar in the Canarian derby.

If the last quarter was not “garbage”, it was a lot like. The aurinegra formation, with Fran Guerra as a pylon hammer, was limited to keeping an advantage that was already impossible to lose. Except for Kilpatrick and some Balcerowski or Okoye, no one seemed to be fighting on the Granca. Not even Beirán, who debuted with a triple that was of little use: 79-95. Nothing to add to the final 87-108.

The game was already fully decided and Herbalife, as in the first round, was a real fight at the hands of the bully Iberostar Tenerife, determined to show that nothing is by chance. Thus, he leaves the neighboring island with a new battle won in a season, for now, imperial. Nor is it that it looks like the opposite could happen, since it has celebrated 15 victories in 19 games. For his part, Granca returned to his old ways, perhaps momentarily. Tonight, of course, he suffered full-blown torture. One more.