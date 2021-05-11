Bottles of Coca-Cola in a supermarket in Kiev, Ukraine, in February. SOPA Images / GETTY

The strong restrictions on the hospitality industry during the first months of the year have once again made a dent in Coca-Cola’s accounts. The division for Spain, Portugal and Andorra of the beverage manufacturer has entered 420 million between January and March, 20.5% less than in the same quarter of 2020 and 21.8% less than in 2019, according to the data presented this Tuesday by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. The company, which bottles and sells the products of the American brand in Europe, Australia and Indonesia, has also cut its revenues by 7.5% in the Old Continent, while the good pandemic situation in Australia and New Zealand has allowed it to grow in sales 8% in the Pacific.

“Commercial conditions [entre enero y marzo] they continued to be similar to those of the last quarter of 2020, with new restrictions in many of our markets, “says Damian Gammell, CEO of the company, in the note issued with the accounts. Looking ahead to the coming months, the manager predicts an improvement, although he does not specify when they expect to return to growth figures: “In Europe, although conditions continue to be difficult, we are encouraged by an improvement trend throughout the quarter, especially in the UK”.

The figures presented this Tuesday by Coca-Cola Europacific are slightly better than expected by external analysts, who calculated revenues in Europe of 2,248 million euros, 2% below the 2,293 million accumulated. The overcoming of the consensus has not allowed to convince the markets and the company’s shares fell 0.6% in the London Stock Exchange early on Tuesday and 1.2% in the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The quarterly accounts published this Tuesday do not record the company’s profits. However, in 2020, Coca-Cola European Partners (Europe only) earned 498 million after taxes compared to 1.09 billion in profits in 2019, 99.8% less. Looking at financial year 2021, the annual forecasts for the European division project a 5.5% drop in revenue compared to 2019.

The Iberian Peninsula, the worst market for the company

In the Europe division, where Coca-Cola also includes the United Kingdom, the British archipelago entered 1.5% more (corrected for exchange rates), being the only market in the Old Continent that has grown in the first quarter. Sales in France have fallen by 0.5%, in Northern Europe by 5.5% and in Germany by 9.5%. The Iberian Peninsula, therefore, has been the region where the manufacturer’s sales have suffered the most.

The multinational company details that its Iberia market was the most affected by its high consumption away from home, “especially Spain”, adds Coca-Cola Europacific, “due to its exposure to the hospitality sector”. On the other hand, in the peninsula the sales of Monster and Coca-Cola Zero performed well.

As a result of the company’s revenue decline, Coca-Cola European Partners announced in March an ERE in Spain for 360 employees of its nearly 4,000 in the country. Likewise, last October it announced the closure of its Malaga plant, just before six decades after its opening.