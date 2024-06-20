23 years have passed since Spain undertook the rescue of the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus), which was in a terminal state, with only 94 specimens in two separate populations: 54 in Andújar (Jaén) and 40 in Doñana (Huelva). Currently that number has risen to more than 2,000 lynxes, among which there are 648 adults, which has led the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the highest scientific authority on species protection, to lower the degree of threat to the feline, which goes from being in danger of extinction to the vulnerable category. Behind the success are the increase in the rabbit population – its preferred food -, the improvement of the habitat, the reduction of deaths caused by man, captive breeding and the release of specimens.

Despite this reduction in the degree of threat by this international organization, at the moment there has been no change in category at the national or regional level. According to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition this Thursday, “despite these good prospects, the Iberian lynx still has important threats and continues to constitute a priority with respect to the commitments and responsibilities regarding the protection of biodiversity in our country, since which continues in the ‘Endangered’ category in the Spanish Catalog of Endangered Species.” “This Catalog is the official administrative instrument regulated by Law 42/2007, of December 13, on Natural Heritage and Biodiversity, which establishes the obligation to approve and execute recovery plans in the autonomous communities with the presence of the Iberian lynx and to carry out “a continuous evaluation of its state of conservation,” reported Teresa Ribera’s department.

This is the second time that the IUCN improves the feline’s classification: in 2015 it went from being considered critically endangered to endangered. Despite impressive progress, the lynx continues to be threatened, experts warn, especially due to fluctuations in the rabbit population, decimated by diseases. The paradox arises that, at this time, the IUCN maintains the wild rabbit with a greater degree of threat – in danger – than the lynx. These have been the main steps in the recovery of the emblematic species.

The hard beginnings

“It is very positive news, but no one gets medals, this has happened thanks to a team where there were more than 100 people,” says Miguel Ángel Simón, director of the feline conservation projects for two decades until his retirement in 2019. He participated in the salvation of the species from the beginning that “it’s not that they were bad, they were horrible, for three reasons: the lack of financing, that the few that remained were on private farms and the complicity of the owners was needed, and. the lack of similar experiences in the world.” It was a matter of trial or error. Simón obtained European funding through the Life programs, which represented a turning point and an injection of millions. Currently, there are four captive breeding centers, one of them in Portugal.

“Yes, the beginnings were hard, but we couldn’t waste time, there was a system to change and that costs a lot, we also had to learn how to get them through in captivity and prepare the cubs to live in the wild,” recalls Astrid Vargas, who He directed the captive breeding program for the Iberian lynx from 2003 to 2010. His efforts ultimately bore fruit. On March 28, 2005, Saliega, a female from the Sierra Morena population, gave birth to the first litter born in captivity. “The image of the three puppies went around the world,” says Vargas.

Then came the moments when they discovered that the fights of those little furballs were a natural behavior to establish hierarchies and that they could die in them. The evolution of the lynx seems like great news to him, but not only for the species, “but for the ecosystems in which it is found because it implies that they are in good condition, but there is still a way to go.”

Analysis at the Silves breeding center (Portugal), of a female lynx, days before being released around the Guarrizas River, in the town of Vilches (Jaén), in 2018. PACO PUENTES

The great expansion

Ramón Pérez de Ayala, from the conservation organization WWF, also involved in the conservation of the species, explains that the first releases occurred in 2011. Since then, more than 400 specimens have been released in Spain and Portugal, occupying at least 3,320 square kilometers; In 2005 it was only 49 square kilometers, highlights the IUCN in a statement. The great expansion occurred in 2014, adds Pérez de Ayala, with the release of lynxes in the Montes de Toledo, where the population has grown spectacularly, in Sierra Morena Oriental, in the Matachel valley (Extremadura) and in the valley of Guadiana (Portugal). “The first three years were of moderate growth, until the females born in the wild began to breed and, around 2017, exponential growth began,” he says.

When he didn’t throw in the towel

It wasn’t all good times. In 2009, an invisible enemy attacked the Iberian lynx in captivity. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) began to wipe out specimens for unknown reasons. “The problem was a vitamin supplement that was poorly formulated, contained 20 times more vitamin D than what the package indicated and caused excess calcium in the blood and damaged their kidneys,” explains Vargas. At first they did not suspect the compound, “because we had been administering it for years, it was a game that was not right,” explains Vargas. About twenty animals died and many others had kidney problems. A terrible bump, which was overcome.

In nature, it was feline leukemia – transmitted by cats – that killed specimens. The problem was very worrying, especially in Doñana. In addition, the animals were without rabbits, victims of myxomatosis and hemorrhagic disease, both of viral origin.

A connected future

Despite the great advances, the lynx has not yet reached a favorable state, so it is necessary to continue with the creation of new nuclei that allow connection between populations, something that is underway with the Life Lynx Connect, equipped with 18 .7 million euros in five years, ending in 2026. It is estimated that to achieve this good situation, 750 breeding females are needed and in the last census of 2003, 406 were detected. “But if the genetic health of the the species to avoid inbreeding, we should have about 1,100 reproductive females and eight new populations,” says José Antonio Godoy, a researcher at the Doñana Biological Station, who has been working with the species for 20 years.

The lynxes that are released and that come mainly from captivity centers are genetically selected, to ensure that reproductions are more successful. “The challenge we face is to avoid a repeat of what happened in Doñana and Andújar, and that would happen if the populations do not continue to grow, they remain small and disconnected from each other,” he says. Now, “the question is whether they will be able to go from one place to another, we follow them and by studying the excrement we know which individual is in a place and where it comes from because we know who its mother and father are.”

Another problem to be solved is road accidents, last year they affected 7% of the population. “Atrocious,” says Pérez de Ayala of WWF.

Release into the natural environment of a specimen of Iberian lynx, aimed at strengthening the population of this feline in the Doñana-Aljarafe area, in 2018. PACO PUENTES

