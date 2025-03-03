He Tequila and the acorn ham will be other protagonists of the 97 edition of the Oscar When celebrities and members of the film industry go to the Governors Ball, the party after the delivery of awards held in the Ray Dolby in Los Angeles.

“We want to have food from all over the world, and the Iberian ham is the best in the world and the most representative in Spain. (…) I needed to have that flavor in Oscar’s night, “said Efe Byron Puck, the director of gastronomy of the group of luxury restaurants headed by his father, the Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck.

This year the party It will have a total of 12 acorn hams of five jotastwo more than in the previous edition, and three brand masters of the brand will be in charge of distributing it to those who go to the enclosure.

Raúl Garrido, the official master cutter, tells Efe that the secret to cutting this “Gastronomic jewel” of Spain is in the toolsthe care that is put in doing so and “especially in doing so with love.”

But in addition to this delicacy, Spanish cuisine will also shine through the Seafood paella that chefs will prepare for that night.

Wolfgang Puck, who will turn 31 as the chef of this party, confessed to EF One of its missions year after year is to prepare “comforting food.”

Among them the Chicken cake, Barbra Streisand’s favorite And a classic at this party that cannot be missing because otherwise they would say goodbye, Puck jokes.





Byron Puck adds that this March 2 will debut some dishes such as Pad Thai Picantes Lumbos, the “Beef Wellington” (oxen covered with pate) or the Chinese duckwhich requires 12 days of maturation.

Tequila and artisanal cocktails

Mexican cuisine could not be missing in this gala and Don Julio’s rest and white tequila He is in charge of representing the country with a series of artisanal created cocktails and exclusively for these awards.

“They are celebration cocktails, we are celebrating the directors, the actors, it is the most important night for them and we wanted to make cocktails that were up to it,” Mixologist Charles Joly told Efe.

Every year Joly and his team generate a special tequila cocktail menu for this event inspired by the colors of the gala or the themes of the ceremony and those of this year carry names such as ‘Ovación de Pie’ or ‘The clear winner’.

The 97th edition of the Oscar will be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the movie ‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiard and with Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña as protagonists, part as the most nominated for the night.