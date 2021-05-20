The Murcia City Council decided postpone the celebration of the twelfth edition of the Ibaff International Film Festival due to the lack of normality that the evolution of the pandemic still generates. Although the health authorities and current restrictions do not expressly prevent maintaining it, the Department of Culture considers that the lack of international mobility makes it difficult for the event to develop according to the expected potential.

This edition, which was already relocated from June 8 to 26, is called to be one of the most international in the history of the event. In order to safeguard this philosophy, the goal of holding a mostly face-to-face edition, and the hope of maintaining the attendance of juries and guests from all over the world, the Murcia City Council agreed to postpone it until October. Under this guideline of the Consistory, the Ibaff Festival team set a new date for the contest. Will be from October 8 to 16.

In the same way, in the next few days the measures to be taken regarding the logistics and management of the commitments already acquired will be made public. Ibaff thanks in advance for their trust and collaboration to all suppliers, professionals in the audiovisual sector, teachers, citizens, associations and groups involved in the already very advanced programming of the edition. The festival organization hopes to continue having all of them on the new dates because, as always, the success of the edition will depend on their presence.

While autumn arrives and the time to meet the public again in the cinemas, the Murcia Ibaff International Film Festival team “will continue to work tirelessly, as it has done until now, to try to give Murcians an unforgettable edition” .