The Chapultepec Index measures institutional actions regarding freedoms of expression and the press in 22 countries in the Americasreleased its first results, within the framework of the meeting that is taking place in Mexico City between the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) and media representatives from the continent.

It had already been warned in this meeting that we are going through the most critical period of press freedom in the territory, but now the index already mentioned. On this occasion, the IAPA revealed in its figures (which go from August 2, 2022 to August 1 of this year) that Colombia reveals a press freedom restriction index of 52.30 percent. Paraguay follows (51.63); Argentina (51.34); Peru (50.69); Brazil (48.41); Ecuador (43.85) and Mexico with 41.82 percent.

On the other hand, the figures showed that the countries that do not reveal freedom of expression with Cuba in the lead with 14.30 percent, Venezuela with 12.74 percent and Nicaragua with 8.50 percent. While in the high restriction section, Honduras has a percentage of 36.50 percent, followed by El Salvador with 34.25, Bolivia with 33.88 and Guatemala, with 32.07 percent.

It is also worth noting that The Dominican Republic was the only country that reflected total freedom of the press with a percentage of 81.8 percent, followed by Chile with 78.85 and Jamaica with 76.78 percent. Canada, which last year held the first position, fell to fourth place and in turn the United States was in eighth place, with a percentage of 60.79 percent.

As recorded by the index, it is important to recognize the particular situation of Mexico. It has constantly continued its downward trend, according to the assessment of experts. Its performance in media control has been evaluated with good marks, but this is in contrast to the area of ​​​​the murders of journalists.

Although these crimes are not directly linked to institutional action, they are perceived with concern. impunity and inefficient protection towards communicators, aspects that do depend on the State. In this edition, this nation is located in the last box of the “in restriction” band, just tenths away from the “high restriction” band.

The situation of the barometer shows that in our America there are constant regressions to the detriment of communication rights.

Without presence of the Mexican government

For his part, the current president of the IAPA, Michael Greenspondirector of the newspaper ‘The New York Times’, regretted that the Mexican government had not wanted to participate in this IAPA Assembly, to express its vision on press freedom in the region, as revealed by the Alianza de Medios Mx portal.

“We feel frustrated that this opportunity to talk with the López Obrado government has been lost.r about an objective that should be common to us, which is none other than the well-being of the communities we serve,” said, for his part, Roberto Rock, first vice president of the IAPA and director of ‘La Silla Rota’.

Preliminary report on Colombia

Likewise, the IAPA described the stigmatization against the press in Colombia as serious on Thursday.“mainly promoted by President Gustavo Petro and national officials,” and the violence that has claimed the life of a reporter.

This was reported by the IAPA in a preliminary report that must be approved this Sunday by the Press Freedom Commission at the organization’s annual General Assembly, in which it points out that in the last year other “serious events” also occurred in Colombia such as “the murder of a journalist” or “death threats” against reporters.

Violence against the press

The IAPA recalled that on May 9, journalist Luis Gabriel Pereira, director of the digital media Notiorense, was murdered in the municipality of Ciénaga de Oro, in the Caribbean department of Córdoba.

The organization recalled that the journalist frequently investigated arrests, murders and the increase in violence in the region.

Likewise, he regretted what happened to Yamir Jhan Pico, director of the digital media Caribe Noticias 24/7 in Córdoba, who had to leave the country with his family after “receiving threats and an attack due to his journalistic investigations.”

These two cases occurred in a context in which, according to a report by the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP) cited by the IAPA, Colombia recorded 69 attacks against more than 80 journalists between January 1 and September 29.

The FLIP, the information added, “established that journalists who cover ‘issues related to criminal actions’ are usually targeted by armed groups.” One of the most delicate situations exists in the municipality of Tuluá, in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), where “organized crime has been pressuring several local journalists since June to publish information that comes from an illegal group.”

There, five journalists were declared military objectives who did not agree to what the criminals requested, who “gave threatening instructions not to report on one of the candidates for mayor of Tuluá” in the elections on October 29.

They also recalled the case of the director of the newspaper La Opinión of Cúcuta, Estefanía Colmenares, who was threatened with death after criticizing “the irregular conduct” of the former mayor of that city Ramiro Suárez, who is in prison.

Stigmatization against media and journalists

On the other hand, the IAPA stated that President Petro and his followers “continue to stigmatize the media and journalists, creating a climate of intolerance, antagonism and criminalization against the press.”

“Petro accuses the media of lying, of discrediting his management, of participating in an alleged ‘soft coup’ against him,” the organization said.

The IAPA stated that members of Congress also stigmatize and call for “control of the media,” as did pro-government senator Isabel Zuleta who warned that a “media outlet should be intervened by the Attorney General’s Office.”

He also recalled that former President Álvaro Uribe called journalist Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univisión, a “contractor columnist.” The former president, who governed Colombia between 2002 and 2010, said that Coronell “could be one of those morally and politically responsible for terrorism due to his positions.”

