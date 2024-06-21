Representative of Zaporizhzhya NPP Yashina: information about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Energodar will be transferred to the IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be informed about Ukraine’s attack on the Raduga substation in Energodar. This was stated by the Director of Communications of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Evgenia Yashina in a conversation with RIA News.

According to her, the organization’s inspectors will be asked to independently assess the consequences of the attack as soon as it is safe.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the substation on Friday, June 21. As a result of the attack, a transformer was damaged. No residents were injured, but most of the city was left without electricity and water supply.