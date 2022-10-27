The IAEA promised to publish the result of checks of information about the “dirty bomb” in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will inform the Board of Governors and the public about the results of verifications of information about the appearance of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the organization Rafael Grossi, reports RIA News.

He clarified that the agency aims to search for any possible undeclared nuclear activity in the region. According to Grossi, the data will be published after the completion of the checks.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the intention of the IAEA to visit Ukraine to check nuclear facilities. “Right now, they say, the IAEA wants to come to check Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. We’re for it. And it needs to be done as soon as possible,” he said. According to Putin, verification is necessary, as the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything to get rid of traces of the preparation of a provocation with a “dirty bomb”.

Earlier, nuclear energy specialist Sergei Kondratyev, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, explained that a “dirty bomb” is a projectile stuffed with some radioactive substances, but at the same time, a nuclear explosion does not occur in it on its own. As a result of the fact that the bomb explodes like an ordinary projectile, part of the territory is contaminated with radioactive substances, he explained.