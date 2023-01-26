The agency detected eight “strong detonations” yesterday near the facilities and its director, Rafael Grossi, insists on agreeing on a security protection zone
The nuclear risk alert is triggered. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned this Thursday night of a series of “powerful explosions” outside the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since last month of October. The entity has recognized that
#IAEA #warns #explosions #Zaporizhia #nuclear #power #plant
Leave a Reply